Of Course Internet Users All Have The Same Joke After Leonardo DiCaprio Sticks To His 25-Year-Old Rule With His New Love Interest

It’s no secret that Leonardo DiCaprio has a reported 25-year-old dating rule. It looked like he may have moved on from the rule when he became very into then-27-year-old model Gigi Hadid , but now his interest in women 25 or younger has continues with a new love interest. Reports noted the Killers of the Flower Moon actor has been dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, and now the internet is collectively saying the same thing.

The last major relationship Leonardo DiCaprio was in was with model Camila Morrone, which began back in 2017. Their relationship ended in 2022 when she turned, as you can guess, 25-years-old. This seems to be a repeating trend for the Oscar winner who really hasn’t dated too much over that particular age. The internet has been noticing DiCaprio’s dating type too as reports the 48-year-old is currently dating 25-year-old Vittoria Ceretti have led to social media users all having similar posts. The evidence? This viral Simpsons-related post.

Simpsons jokes aside, many of the real-life women have dated have also commented on the rule. The actor’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Zang seemingly confirmed it when she spoke about dating the actor during Titanic.

Another hilarious X (formerly known as Twitter) post shows that maybe the Romeo + Juliet star could possibly be changing his relationship tune if he's dating someone at his preferred cut-off age.

inflation has him increasing his age range by 1.

Then again, maybe that 25-year-old rule isn’t necessarily set in stone. After all, he still had a non-exclusive fling with Gigi Hadid when she was 27 years old. He apparently wasn’t turned off at that age. Now, though, the two of them are no longer seeing each other and the now-28-year-old model has a new man . But that hasn't stopped the internet from pouring its efforts into this joke...

Previously, Dionne Warwick took to X to talk about Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged 25-year-old dating rule and bluntly stated in terms of dating older women, “You don’t know what you’re missing.” In the case, this additional X post is making me feel very scared if the moment comes when DiCaprio decides it’s over with the Italian model.

According to Page Six , a source has been saying Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are reportedly the real deal. They were first seen clubbing in August and have been on many dates since then. Reports are making it seem like the relationship between the pair is more than a fling, but she turns 26 next June, so I suppose we'll have to wait and see.