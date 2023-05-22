Are Leonardo DiCaprio’s Posse Days Over? Nights With Gigi Hadid Allegedly Impacting His Yachting Schedule With His Bros

When you’re as big a star as Leonardo DiCaprio there are always going to be people particularly interested in your love life. Still, DiCaprio’s romances have become the stuff of legend, or at least late-night TV show host monologues. The actor is known for dating beautiful women who are these days usually quite a bit younger than himself, but it looks like one of them may actually be impacting his old ways.

DiCaprio has been reportedly dating supermodel Gigi Hadid of late. While that itself would only be worthy of the standard jokes regarding the fact that she is 28 and he is 48, it seems that the two are enjoying spending time together so much that it is impacting DiCaprio’s typical yacht party summer. RadarOnline reports comments from an unnamed source that says that at this point in the year, DiCaprio is usually planning a summer of boating excursions with his friends “and a few bikini-clad ladies,” but that apparently hasn’t happened yet.

Instead, it sounds like Leo and Gigi are looking at spending their summer vacation together, without “the bros.” It sounds like the bros. In question are a bit annoyed with this. Their friend hasn’t been available to hang out the way that he used to, and as often happens, the friends are annoyed. To be fair, dating Hadid didn’t stop DiCaprio from going yachting at the end of last year.

It doesn’t sound like DiCaprio and Hadid are necessarily more serious about each other than DiCaprio’s previous relationships. Instead, this seems to just be a case of the new couple wanting to see where the relationship might be going, so they’re focusing on each other. Considering that earlier this year it looked like Hadid and DiCaprio had split up, and DiCaprio had been seen on the town with another woman, but if this couple is still together, or back together, then clearly this is something a bit more real.

There’s been an ongoing joke regarding Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships and the fact that while he gets older, his girlfriends do not. Hadid is actually something of an outlier in that she’s a bit older than DiCaprio’s previous girlfriends. It's been rumored DiCaprio literally has a rule about dating women over 25.

It does sound like DiCaprio has a lot in common with Hadid. Perhaps because the actor has gotten older, he may be looking for something a bit different in a significant other.

While yacht party summer may look different than it has in previous years for Leonardo DiCaprio and his friends, only time will tell if this is a permanent change or just a blip on the radar. Maybe DiCaprio is really changing his priorities or perhaps he’s just looking to enjoy this summer in a different way and a year from now he’ll be back to his old ways.