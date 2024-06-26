Lily Collins’ MaXXXine Premiere Top Was Made Of Hardware Only, And It Was Seriously Killer

Lily Collins may not be returning to our TV screens for the next season of Emily In Paris until later this summer, but she certainly brought the high fashion this week for her latest movie! The actress is one of the stars of Ti West’s MaXXXine , and she walked the Hollywood red carpet for the horror movie in a barely-there top made completely of hardware.

Among upcoming horror movies headed our way this summer is MaXXXine, which continues the Mia Goth-led bloodsoaked trilogy that has been told across three different time periods. Check out Lily Collins’ premiere look below styled by Rob Zangardi:

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Lily Collins wore a long light blue blazer and a matching draped skirt of the same color from Schiaparelli’s spring 2024 collection. The blazer has unique details in that it can be closed via a gold lock on the left side. The actress’ top was completely made of gold jewelry with rhinestone eyes and multi-colored jewels across her chest. She finished off the look with gold stiletto heels and debuted a brand new short haircut after rocking long hair for the past year.

Collins shared her inspiration for the look on her Instagram , which is very fitting for the MaXXXine premiere. She wore the fit in reference to Isabella Rossellini’s Lisle von Rhuman from the 1992 horror comedy, Death Becomes Her. Here’s the fit she was inspired by:

(Image credit: Universal)

In the campy horror film also starring Bruce Willis, Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, Rossellini played a socialite who claims to have a potion that offers eternal youth and beauty. When it comes to Lily Collins’ MaXXXine character, she’ll be playing an actress named Molly Bennett, who we know will be in the fictional movie The Puritan II.

MaXXXine is the third movie in Ti West’s trilogy that starts with X, a '70s-set horror film about the cast and crew of a porn movie who make their flick at an elderly couple’s property in rural Texas. Goth played dual roles between a porn star hopeful named Maxine Minx and the elderly woman, Pearl. Pearl then told the homicidal elderly woman’s origin story. MaXXXine takes place in the '80s after the events of X, where Maxine is pursuing her porn career further, this time in Hollywood.

The Monday night premiere also had Mia Goth stunning in a black dress with leather details, Halsey wearing a shiny gold number and Kevin Bacon in a mauve suit among other killer looks. Since its premiere, the third movie from West in this series has earned rave reviews . CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars in his MaXXXine review , calling it “a love letter to the grand history of Hollywood” along with “a hefty dose of gnarly” horror moments.

MaXXXine hits theaters on July 5, 2025.