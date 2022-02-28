Lindsay Lohan Reenacted A Parent Trap Scene On TikTok, Now Give Us The Sequel

Actress Lindsay Lohan has been a celebrity for practically her entire life, first capturing the attention of the public thanks to her dual role in Disney’s 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. She went on to star in more projects into her adulthood, while also making countless headlines thanks to her personal life. Lohan recently re-enacted a Parent Trap scene on TikTok, now give us a sequel.

Lindsay Lohan is the latest celebrity to join TikTok, and instantly went viral with her first clip. Said video revealed we’d been saying her surname wrong all this time, and the fun content hasn’t stopped there. Her latest post showed her going back to her Parent Trap roots, specifically playing the role of Annie. Check it out for yourself below,

Someone pass me a floppy disc, because suddenly I’m transported back to the late ‘90s again. Lindsay Lohan is seemingly returning to the public eye thanks to social media and her upcoming Netflix movie , and this Parent Trap TikTok is sure to quickly make the rounds online. Let’s break down what we’re being shown in that video, which is definitely making me crave a sequel. Could you imagine?

As previously mentioned, the above video comes to us from the official TikTok account. While she only just joined the popular social media outlet, she’s already got over 600k followers and 3.6 million likes at the time of writing this story. And if she keeps the nostalgic content coming, smart money says this number will increase. Give us a Life Sized video, Lilo!

For those who weren’t brought up on the ‘90s Parent Trap (I feel so bad for you!), the scene that Lindsay Lohan is re-creating comes fairly early into the movie’s runtime. In fact, it’s when the two identical twins (both played by Lohan) meet for the first time following a fencing match. They trade insults, starting a feud that would eventually grow into a sisterhood. As as reminder, you can check it out below,

Playing two different roles in scenes is no doubt challenging, especially for a younger actor. But Lindsay Lohan famously pulled it off with The Parent Trap, cementing her place as a talented actress. She’d go on to do a handful of other gigs for Disney, before eventually becoming a more adult performer in projects like Mean Girls and I Know Who Killed Me.

The popularity of TikTok can’t be understated right now, as it has usership that dwarfs other social media outlets. As such, it should probably come to no surprise that A-listers like Lindsay Lohan have made their way on. And considering the power of nostalgia, she’d be wise to lean in on this type of video and give fans a night throwback. After all, who doesn’t want to see her reenacting scenes from Freaky Friday or Mean Girls?