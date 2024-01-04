Following Loki And Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ke Huy Quan Has Landed His Next Movie, And I'm Excited That It's An Action Flick

Even if the name Ke Huy Quan didn’t ring a bell for you until a few years ago, you were familiar with his work if you’d seen movies like The Goonies, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Encino Man. That said, Quan made his grand return to acting in 2022 playing Wayne Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and that was followed by his time as O.B. in Loki Season 2. Now it’s been revealed he’s landed his next movie, and I’m excited to see it’ll be an action outing.

Quan has boarded the Universal Pictures feature With Love, which will be directed by Jonathan Eusebio, a 2nd unit director and stunt coordinator from projects like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Violent Night who’s making his feature filmmaking debut with this flick. Warrior’s Josh Stoddard & Matthew Murray wrote the script. With Love also hails from 87North, the production company run by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick that has handled the former’s directorial efforts, including Atomic Blonde, Bullet Train and the upcoming 2024 movie The Fall Guy, among many other movies.

Although Deadline didn’t have any plot details to share With Love, it’s nonetheless good to see Ke Huy Quan scoring an action movie in this latest chapter of his career. Let’s not forget that in addition to showing off his moves in Everything Everywhere All at Once, he choreographed stunts and fight sequences on various projects, including the first X-Men movie. The pieces were all in place for him to take center stage within the action genre, and now he’s finally getting the opportunity to do so.

In addition to Everything Everywhere All At Once (which netted him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor last year) and Loki, Ke Huy Quan was also recently seen playing Jamie Lao/Freddy Wong in American Born Chinese, which, like the aforementioned Marvel show, can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. And the good news is we won’t have to wait until With Love’s release to enjoy another cinematic outing from him. He’ll next be heard voicing Han in Kung Fu Panda 4 this March, and he’s also playing an undisclosed role in The Electric State, which will be delivered to Netflix subscribers sometime later this year.

We’ll keep you apprised on what to expect from Ke Huy Quan in With Love as more details come in, including who is co-stars will be and its premise. Until then, along with the aforementioned Disney+ shows, you can view his work in Everything Everywhere All at Once if you have the SHOWTIME add-on to your Paramount+ subscription.