The First Episodes Of Loki Season 2 Have Screened, And Unsurprisingly There’s A Lot Of Talk About Ke Huy Quan’s Performance

It’s been over two years since Tom Hiddleston ’s show Loki wrapped its first six-episode season on Disney+, so you better believe the MCU loyal are ready for the God of Mischief’s return. Loki Season 2 will feature a number of familiar faces reprising their roles for the Marvel series, but there are also some new cast members joining Hiddleston this time around, and it comes as no surprise that one of them — Ke Huy Quan — has grabbed the attention of those who have screened the first four episodes ahead of the second season’s October 6 release.

Fans have been celebrating Ke Huy Quan's career comeback, after the actor took a break from acting following his roles in the ‘80s hits Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies). Earlier this year he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once , and now he’s joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ouroboros — OB for short — an agent who develops and repairs the advanced technologies used by the Time Variance Authority. Let’s see what people are saying:

CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell highly recommends Loki Season 2, calling Ke Huy Quan “perfect,” as he posted on X:

I've seen four episodes of Loki Season 2, and it's outstanding! It goes much deeper into the importance of the TVA, introduces terrific new characters (Ke Huy Quan is PERFECT as O.B.), and takes S1 characters down wild avenues. I screamed at the conclusion of Ep. 4. Huge recommend.

Erik Swann of CinemaBlend says fans are in for a treat with continuation of the God of Mischief’s story, writing:

What I really appreciate about Loki Season 2 is that it feels like an MCU story that needs to be told. I've enjoyed the TV shows and movies of the Multiverse Saga to varying degrees thus far. However, this series just has a true sense of urgency that some of its peers don't have.

This season will see the returns of Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Wunmi Mosaku, Neil Ellice and Jonathan Majors, whose arrest doesn’t seem to have affected Kang the Conqueror's story in Season 2 , according to a producer. As for how Ke Huy Quan fits in with the existing cast, POC Culture tweets that he and Wilson have some great comedic moments:

No surprise but KE HUY QUAN is an absolute DELIGHT. He & Wilson add such incredible comedy that perfectly balances the otherwise intense drama. What a wonderful addition to the MCU (and any project obviously). I hope we get to see much more of Quan.

The first trailer for Loki Season 2 set up a big threat for the God of Mischief, as he travels through time to try to save the TVA and the universe, and Adam Blevins of Agents of Fandom confirms some pretty high stakes, while mentioning that the Temple of Doom actor and the rest of the supporting cast are amazing. In Blevins’ words:

Loki Season 2 is lightning fast-paced, high stakes, unfiltered chaos, and frankly, it's incredible. Story moves quick but with good flow, bromance and the supporting cast (especially Quan) are amazing, score is euphoric, and the cinematography is breathtaking. LOKI IS BACK!

Justin Walker writes that Season 2 sure gets its hooks in you, and — like the critic above — Walker praises the score and overall look of the series. According to Walker:

This is great MCU. The first four episodes confirm what we knew: the buddy cop dynamic between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson defined in season 1 hits its second wind in season 2. Ke Huy Quan is such a fantastic addition to this cast! My goodness, this one gets the hooks into you, folks. Like season 1 before it, Loki S2 boasts a dynamic score, refined visuals, and great character work. I can't wait to watch more (and you'll understand why at the end of October.)