The First Episodes Of Loki Season 2 Have Screened, And Unsurprisingly There’s A Lot Of Talk About Ke Huy Quan’s Performance
The comeback continues.
It’s been over two years since Tom Hiddleston’s show Loki wrapped its first six-episode season on Disney+, so you better believe the MCU loyal are ready for the God of Mischief’s return. Loki Season 2 will feature a number of familiar faces reprising their roles for the Marvel series, but there are also some new cast members joining Hiddleston this time around, and it comes as no surprise that one of them — Ke Huy Quan — has grabbed the attention of those who have screened the first four episodes ahead of the second season’s October 6 release.
Fans have been celebrating Ke Huy Quan's career comeback, after the actor took a break from acting following his roles in the ‘80s hits Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies). Earlier this year he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and now he’s joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ouroboros — OB for short — an agent who develops and repairs the advanced technologies used by the Time Variance Authority. Let’s see what people are saying:
CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell highly recommends Loki Season 2, calling Ke Huy Quan “perfect,” as he posted on X:
Erik Swann of CinemaBlend says fans are in for a treat with continuation of the God of Mischief’s story, writing:
This season will see the returns of Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Wunmi Mosaku, Neil Ellice and Jonathan Majors, whose arrest doesn’t seem to have affected Kang the Conqueror's story in Season 2, according to a producer. As for how Ke Huy Quan fits in with the existing cast, POC Culture tweets that he and Wilson have some great comedic moments:
The first trailer for Loki Season 2 set up a big threat for the God of Mischief, as he travels through time to try to save the TVA and the universe, and Adam Blevins of Agents of Fandom confirms some pretty high stakes, while mentioning that the Temple of Doom actor and the rest of the supporting cast are amazing. In Blevins’ words:
Justin Walker writes that Season 2 sure gets its hooks in you, and — like the critic above — Walker praises the score and overall look of the series. According to Walker:
It sounds like fans who have been waiting for more Tom Hiddleston have reason to be excited, and with so much positive feedback, it should be fun to check out Ke Huy Quan’s character. The first episode of Loki Season 2 will be available to those with a Disney+ subscription at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, October 5. In the meantime, check out what else we know about Loki’s second season, and see what other Marvel series are coming to Disney+.
