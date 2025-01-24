Jurassic World Rebirth's Latest Image Shows ScarJo And Jonathan Bailey In Danger, And I've Got A Crazy Idea About What It Means

At this point in the 2025 movie schedule , we should be getting a trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth any day now. While we don’t know exactly when that sweet first footage will be arriving, there have been some promising photos that tease just what this next chapter of the Jurassic Park Universe will entail.

So allow me to help ease our collective eagerness through picking a part a new image showing Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey could mean a lot for their potentially dangerous mission. Freshly released to social media, the latest Rebirth snapshot is still sadly dinosaur free.

Unless you count the dinosaur egg being examined by the Wicked star, in which case there’s one creature in the picture. Before I go too far into the long grass, pay close attention to the surroundings shown in the Jurassic World Rebirth image in question:

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey lead a dangerous mission in #JurassicWorldRebirth pic.twitter.com/iWjD0BMGQCJanuary 24, 2025

Looking past the nest and the egg in Jonathan Bailey’s hand, I think the background of this photo suggests a pretty huge development I’ve previously theorized about. Thanks to previous Jurassic World 4 rumors , I made a guess that another location in the Las Cinco Muertes island chain, and I think this picture backs that claim even further. Not to mention, if you buy all the whispers that the Spinosaurus might actually be in the picture, you'd need a location in easy swimming distance.

That already makes sense, as what we know about This Jurassic World 4 teaches us that tropical climates are where dinosaurs can best roam the earth. Pair that with David Koepp’s Jurassic franchise rules , as well as how he helped integrate the Muertes Archipelago into The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the stage is pretty set.

But the cherry on top of all of this talk has to be material found in the Dinosaur Protection Group ’s viral marketing lore for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Surprise surprise, that special interest group unveiled the fact that InGen/Masrani Global had leased the islands for 99 years. So even if you question whether or not the Jurassic World Evolution games are actually canon, this possibility still has wings.

(Image credit: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

There's nothing like corporate red tape to help conceal Jurassic World Rebirth's "sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.” With that point made, I'll admit that not even I know where Jurassic World Rebirth is heading in its march to theaters on July 2.

I'll certainly be glad to adjust my theories according to whatever happens next, which partially depends on when we see our first footage from Rebirth. It's ok, because we can all conduct our own personal refresher courses in the lore of this franchise, starting with the original Jurassic Park trilogy.