Hugh Jackman Addresses ‘Difficult’ Time After Announcing Separation From Deborra-Lee Furness

Actor Hugh Jackman is a beloved public figure, who has been entertaining audiences on the stage and screen for decades. All eyes are focused on how Jackman will return to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. But he’s also recently made headlines over his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness . And the X-Men actor recently addressed this “difficult” time after announcing their separation.

Jackman and Furness were together for three decades, so the news of their split definitely broke the internet. Since then there were reports that the Jackman/Furness split was a long time coming , which has only increased the public’s interest in what went down. TMZ recently caught the Greatest Showman actor in NY, and asked about the split and his own personal growth. He responded, saying:

I don’t feel quite right talking about this on the street. I appreciate your thoughts, man. It’s a difficult time.

Fair point. Regardless of whether or not Jackman’s split from his wife was actually happening for a while now, it’s still an understandably difficult time. And he doesn’t exactly want to get into the nitty gritty of his possible divorce with the paparazzi on the streets. Still, I have to assume that fans are going to continue being invested in Wolverine’s personal life.

Indeed, news of Jackman and his wife separating basically broke the internet. Various fans took this as their chance to shoot their shot with the 54 year-old actor, and I can’t imagine how poppin his DMs are on social media. Although I’d assume he’s not interested in that type of fan interaction during this transitional period in his life.

Of course, all eyes are on what’ll go down when Jackman returns to the role of Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 . Fans are eager to see Jackman and Reynolds’ faux feud play out on the big screen, and are hyped that Wolverine will finally get his yellow suit from the comics. Although I’ve got to assume that he’ll also be fielding questions about his personal life once the movie is being promoted.

But before any of that can occur, Deadpool 3 needs to finish principal photography . Like so many other projects, the upcoming Marvel movie was delayed due to the ongoing strikes. And it's during this pause from filming that Jackman and Furness put out a joint statement about their split. We’ll just have to wait and see how this personal development affects his continued work on the Ryan Reynolds movie or not. After all, Jackman is a consummate professional.