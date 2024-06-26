The Story Behind Fast And Furious' Famous Spit Take Scene With The Rock, Ludacris And Tyrese Gibson

As has been the case with every Fast & Furious movie aside from Fast X, which ended with quite the harrowing cliffhanger, 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 wrapped up with the good guys victorious. Following the defeat of Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto and his crew went back to the Toretto family home in Los Angeles to celebrate. That get-together also served as the location for one of the Fast & Furious franchise’s funniest moments. An amusing retort from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Luke Hobbs aimed at Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce led Ludacris’ Tej Parker to spit out his drink, and that latter actor has opened up about the story behind that spit take.

In case you need a refresher, when Hobbs showed up at the party, Roman called out to Mia Toretto that she should “hide” her baby oil, a dig at Hobbs’ bald head. Roman quickly said he was just getting, but Hobbs responded with, “You better hide that big-ass forehead!” Tej spit out his drink and Roman was left stunned. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Ludacris confirmed his reaction was unscripted, then explained how that Fast & Furious 6 moment came to be:

It was an in the moment laugh, that was not a part of the script. And I actually whispered to Dwayne Johnson that he should say that, and I didn’t think he was going to do it! So it was a real reaction when he actually said it in his own way to Tyrese, and Tyrese’s reaction was also very surprised, ‘cause he had no idea that The Rock was going to do that. So yes, 100% real, and that’s why I spit out my drink. People have been wondering that for years, I’m here to let you know: we try to make it as real and surprising as possible to get those real reactions.

Most moments in movies are obviously scripted ahead of time, but occasionally opportunities for improvisation arise that end up working so well, they make the final cut. Thanks to Ludacris casually making that suggestion to Dwayne Johnson, we got one of those in Fast & Furious 6. That “forehead” line made Ludacris spit out his drink and Gibson got to experience an insult he wasn’t expecting. It’s actually pretty fitting considering how often Roman is teased by his friends.

The spit take did help lighten the mood a bit after Tej and Roman talked with Han Lue about him going to Tokyo following the presumed death of his girlfriend, Gisele Yashar. Han was later believed to have died too during the events of Tokyo Drift, which took place concurrently with the Fast & Furious 6 end-credits scene and a portion of Furious 7. Fortunately, F9 revealed that Han’s death had been faked by Mr. Nobody, and we learned in Fast X that Gisele is alive too, although how she survived falling out of that plane remains a mystery.

If you’re now wanting to watch Fast & Furious 6, it can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. Otherwise, keep an eye out for our continuing coverage on Fast 11, which is set for release in 2026, and the mid-quel Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes.