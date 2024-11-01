Lupita Nyong’o Dressed As Storm For Halloween, And Now I’m Gonna Need To See Her Play The Marvel Character Next

Lupita Nyong’o made a name for herself in the MCU playing a key role in the first Black Panther movie as T’Challa’s love interest Nakia and reprised the role in the sequel Wakanda Forever . While we know she can kick ass playing the War Dogs member, I can imagine her being a real force to be reckoned with playing Storm. If you want more proof of how awesome that would be, the Oscar-winning actress showed off what an excellent X-Men mutant she’d be dressing up as Storm for Halloween and now I have a new fan-casting request!

Celebrities really brought their A-game with great costumes for Halloween this year like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter and Sophie Turner going full Matrix . And we can’t forget about Heidi Klum (who always puts effort into her Halloween costumes ) dressed as E.T. But one Halloween costume that’s giving me major fan-casting vibes is seeing Lupita Nyong’o dressed as X-Men’s Storm at the opening of the Off-Broadway musical Teeth. Take a look at this chilling Instagram video of her below and I dare you to tell me she can’t pull off the Marvel character next:

Lupita Nyong’o’s mystifying video shows her washing her hands while slaying in her Storm costume. That black velvet tuxedo jacket, her white hairpiece, and those long, white nails show she’s not a superhero to mess with. Plus, those sold white contacts are a super scary nice touch to the whole ensemble. Even with a task as simple as washing her hands on her night off, the MCU actress still knows how to get into character.

I’ve got to say that the idea of Lupita Nyong’o being the next Storm for the MCU would be perfect. While Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp did a great job portraying the weather-channeling mutant, the Us actress would surely achieve the same results. It never made sense to me why Storm was always pushed aside as a side character. Considering she can control Mother Nature, an element considered beyond control by any means, Storm deserves to be the Wolverine of the MCU next with her own solo movie or origin story. Plus, Nyong’o and the X-Men member are both Kenyan descendants which is another reason she can give an authentic portrayal.

After Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine returned to Deadpool and Wolverine , this can open the door for other X-Men characters to make their way towards the MCU. After all, Patrick Stewart had a cameo as Xavier in Doctor Strange 2 and Ms. Marvel ’s huge reveal in the season finale showed Kamala Khan was the MCU’s first mutant. Plus, The Marvels’ end credits scene revealed the return of Kelsey Grammer’s Beast and the character of Binary. With Mutants apparently making a slow introduction to the Marvel Universe, hopefully we can find Storm added to the mix.

Seeing Lupita Nyong’o dressed as Storm for Halloween is all of the proof we need that she must return to the MCU as the powerful Mutant character. With her versatile talent and natural Kenyan roots like the X-Men superhero, I believe she’d play the part flawlessly. For now, you can watch the Black Panther and X-Men movies available on your Disney+ subscription .