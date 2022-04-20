M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin Has Begun Filming, Here’s How The Filmmaker Celebrated

Last July, M. Night Shyamalan delivered Old to the public, five months after it was originally supposed to arrive. The following October, we learned what the filmmaker would tackle next: Knock at the Cabin, which will be among the many upcoming movies to look forward to in 2023. Now after months of casting reports and other preproduction updates, Knock at the Cabin has begun filming, and naturally Shyamalan commented the occasion.

Knock at the Cabin is M. Night Shyamalan’s fifteenth movie, having kicked off his feature filmmaking career in 1992 with the student film Praying with Anger. The writer/director mentioned in the Twitter post he shared to inform the masses that Knock at the Cabin is now rolling cameras, as you’ll see below:

First day. First shot. Fifteenth feature! Knock at the Cabin #knockatthecabin pic.twitter.com/cmMljrXFU9April 19, 2022 See more

Holding the clapboard is a classic go-to move with marking the first day of filming a movie or TV show, and I suspect we’ll see that happen again when Knock at the Cabin has finished principal photography. Assuming it isn’t pushed back, Knock at the Cabin will continue Shyamalan’s run of releasing a movie every other year, which he’s been doing since 2013’s After Earth. It’s unclear how long Knock at the Cabin will film, but Old rolled cameras for approximately two months, so maybe it’ll be around the same amount of time.

As is usually the case with the early days of making an M. Night Shyamalan movie, the filmmaker is staying mum on specific plot details regarding Knock at the Cabin. However, Shyamalan did indicate last December that he intends to capture it as a one-shot film. What’s unclear is if he means he’ll literally try to pull of Knock at the Cabin in one shot or if this will be simulated, like what was done in Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Birdman, but either way, this will make Knock at the Cabin stand out in a big way among the rest of Shyamalan’s movies.

We’ve also been learning over the last several months who will be comprising Knock at the Cabin’s main cast. Dave Bautista was the first actor to be announced for the project, and his costars will include Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge. Regarding Bautista’s inclusion, M. Night Shyamalan decided to bring him aboard after being “taken” by the actor’s performance in Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049. Bautsita and Villeneuve later reunited for Dune and will work together once more on Dune: Part Two, which Bautista will presumably shift to after he’s done with Knock at the Cabin since the second half of Villeneuve’s take on the Frank Herbert-penned novel is expected to shoot this summer.

Knock at the Cabin is dated for a February 3, 2023 release, so keep visiting CinemaBlend for updates on its progress and news about M. Night Shyamalan’s other projects.