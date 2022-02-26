Machine Gun Kelly's Comments About Marrying Megan Fox Are So On Brand

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox quickly became an iconic Hollywood couple in 2020 when the pair starred together in MGK’s music video “Bloody Valentine.” Since then, the couple have worn countless coordinated outfits, told intriguing stories together and talked about drinking “each other’s blood” when they got engaged last month. As the couple get ready to tie the knot, Kelly is keeping the couple on brand when discussing their wedding plans.

At this point, it’s unclear if MGK and Megan Kelly are giving into the meme of their relationship of acting like vampires around each other or if this really their vibe as a couple. Anyway, when Machine Gun Kelly was on The Late Late Show With James Corden , he was asked when he is getting married, and he said this:

When they can build me like, a red river with like, gothic...The location is hard. [I’m] trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision].

Machine Gun Kelly sounds like he has big plans for his wedding with Megan Fox and wants to make sure his vision matches reality before he nails down a date. Ok, but are they punking us now or is this really the plan? I certainly wouldn’t put it past them and honestly, this artistic vision could be an epic wedding – perhaps one of the most epic Hollywood weddings ever

James Corden played it straight, commenting that he loved the “idea of a red river and a gothic setting.” He’s truly giving off the energy of a supportive uncle who bops his head along to emo music. Check out the exchange below:

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox began dating in early 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass following the actress’ split from Brian Austin Green . Throughout their relationship, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have shown PDA of their love for each other through intriguing captions on social media such as Fox calling MGK her “achingly beautiful boy,” “rehab barbie,” “blonde angel baby” and so forth. It was parodied on SNL with MGK’s best friend Pete Davidson playing him.

Of course there’s that one time Megan Fox listed a bunch of random things to describe their relationship calling it “the tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance” that features “lots of blood,” “general mayhem” and “the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary.” Good for them!

