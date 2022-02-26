Machine Gun Kelly's Comments About Marrying Megan Fox Are So On Brand
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
These bloody valentines are planning a wedding.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox quickly became an iconic Hollywood couple in 2020 when the pair starred together in MGK’s music video “Bloody Valentine.” Since then, the couple have worn countless coordinated outfits, told intriguing stories together and talked about drinking “each other’s blood” when they got engaged last month. As the couple get ready to tie the knot, Kelly is keeping the couple on brand when discussing their wedding plans.
At this point, it’s unclear if MGK and Megan Kelly are giving into the meme of their relationship of acting like vampires around each other or if this really their vibe as a couple. Anyway, when Machine Gun Kelly was on The Late Late Show With James Corden, he was asked when he is getting married, and he said this:
Machine Gun Kelly sounds like he has big plans for his wedding with Megan Fox and wants to make sure his vision matches reality before he nails down a date. Ok, but are they punking us now or is this really the plan? I certainly wouldn’t put it past them and honestly, this artistic vision could be an epic wedding – perhaps one of the most epic Hollywood weddings ever
James Corden played it straight, commenting that he loved the “idea of a red river and a gothic setting.” He’s truly giving off the energy of a supportive uncle who bops his head along to emo music. Check out the exchange below:
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox began dating in early 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass following the actress’ split from Brian Austin Green. Throughout their relationship, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have shown PDA of their love for each other through intriguing captions on social media such as Fox calling MGK her “achingly beautiful boy,” “rehab barbie,” “blonde angel baby” and so forth. It was parodied on SNL with MGK’s best friend Pete Davidson playing him.
Of course there’s that one time Megan Fox listed a bunch of random things to describe their relationship calling it “the tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance” that features “lots of blood,” “general mayhem” and “the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary.” Good for them!
A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)
A photo posted by on
Machine Gun Kelly is currently getting ready to put out his next record, which will be called Mainstream Sellout, after previously calling it Born With Horns and tattooing the title on his arm alongside Travis Barker. MGK and Megan Fox are also set to star in a number of upcoming movies, but between then, I’m sure we have some awesome wedding photos to look forward to.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.