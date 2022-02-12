One Surprising Detail About Megan Fox I Just Learned Now That Her Divorce Is Finalizing

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially moving on from their marriage now that a judge has signed off on their final divorce settlement. The Hollywood couple has had legal affairs pending since Fox filed back in November 2020. Now that the pair are no longer legally married, I just learned one random detail about the Jennifer’s Body star I was not suspecting.

Does anyone know anyone named Megan Green? All this time, this apparently has been Megan Fox's legal name, and I’m sure most of us had no idea. The actress, understandably, has continued to go by her maiden name publicly so as to not confuse us in subsequent Megan Fox movies . (Plus, it just rolls off the tongue a bit better, doesn’t it?) The details come via TMZ , which reported that Fox is getting her name reverted back to Megan Fox legally now that she and Brian Austin Green are no longer together.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green first started dating back in 2004, when the actress was 18 years old and he was 30. They became engaged in 2006, and after a few ups and downs got married in Maui in summer 2010. The couple share three sons together: nine-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bodhi and five-year-old Journey. In the divorce, they have agreed on joint legal and physical custody.

The parents reportedly made an agreement outside of the court back in October and have simply been waiting for the court to sign off on it since. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green did not get a prenup and are therefore splitting things 50/50 following their divorce. Given the messy divorce situation of a couple like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been raging on for years, it’s great to see a drama-free split between the actors.

It’s perfect timing for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green to no longer be legally married considering she’s freshly engaged to punk singer Machine Gun Kelly. The pair, who met each other on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, are getting ready to say “I do” following a beautiful proposal and a shiny ring to go with it (of course). Take a look at the happy couple:

On Brian Austin Green’s front, the actor is reportedly “happy” for Megan Fox to have found love again as long as they are on the same page about their kids. Green has also moved on with Dancing With the Stars’ pro Sharna Burgess since going separate ways with Fox.

While it’s common for actresses to keep their original stage names, some talents like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hailey Bieber, Victoria Beckham and Jada Pinkett Smith have switched things up after tying the knot. It’s wild to imagine all this time Megan Fox’s driver’s license likely said Megan Green though, isn’t it?