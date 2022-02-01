Travis Barker Reacts To Machine Gun Kelly Changing Album Name After They Got Matching Tattoos

Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly are turning into the bromance we never knew we needed, as the musicians have bonded over their high-profile romances with Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, respectively. While the couples are each celebrating engagements, Barker and MGK took their own relationship to the next level a few months ago by getting matching tattoos of the latter's new album name. One problem though: the rapper decided to change the title afterward.

Six months ago, Travis Barker and MGK got “Born With Horns” tattooed on their forearms in honor of the rapper’s upcoming sixth studio album. Megan Fox’s future baby daddy recorded Barker’s reaction to the news that he’d decided to change the album title to Mainstream Sellout. Check out the Instagram post below:

When your buddy sets you up in front of a camera and says, “Okay, we’re friends no matter what, right?” you can be sure whatever’s coming next isn’t good news. MGK even made sure to fist-bump on it before continuing. He asked if his buddy remembered getting the new album name tattooed on their arms, and the Blink 182 drummer seemed to know exactly where this conversation was headed. He burst out laughing and said, “You changed …” before Machine Gun Kelly confirmed the swap.

I’m not sure how I’d feel about that if I were Travis Barker. On one hand, the tattoo is taking up prime real estate on the drummer’s body, and there’s not exactly a lot of space left for new ink. He even tattooed “Born With Horns” over other tattoos. However, if the tat was more about his friendship with MGK — or the sentiment of the tattoo itself — he might be okay with it no longer being an album title. We’ll have to wait and see if “Mainstream Sellout” makes its way onto either musician’s body.

Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) has certainly found himself in the media lately — he was even a clue on Jeopardy! — with his recent engagement to Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Megan Fox. He got down on one knee under a banyan tree and proposed with a ring of two stones on a band of thorns. The couple said they celebrated the event by drinking each other’s blood (naturally).

Their engagement came just months after Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on the beach inside a ring of roses. Fans noticed that MGK was even dressed similarly to Barker when he popped the question. There’s no official word on when we might see these power couples say “I do,” but Kardashian and Travis are reportedly in the planning process, and they hope to keep things “exclusive” and “intimate.”

I just hope Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are coordinating their wedding plans so that they’ll be able to attend each other’s nuptials. We wouldn’t want their respective partners to have to go through their big days without each other’s support, would we?

We'll surely hear more news on this fearsome foursome as time goes on but, in the meantime, check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV Schedule for news about the Kardashians' upcoming Hulu series, which will supposedly give us an even closer look into Kourtney and Travis Barker's relationship.