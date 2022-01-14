The Internet (And Machine Gun Kelly) Are Having The Best Time Discussing His Megan Fox Engagement News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! The rapper got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend of a year and a half and put a gorgeous two-stoned ring on it. The Midnight in the Switchgrass actors have been all over the headlines in the past year for bold (and pants-free) fashion choices and PDA-filled social media posts. Fans just can’t seem to look away from this eccentric couple, and social media has blown up in response to the happy news — even Machine Gun Kelly got in on the fun.

The newly engaged couple met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Sparks flew between them, and early in their relationship, Megan Fox starred in MGK’s music video for “Bloody Valentine.” They soon professed their love on social media, and we haven’t been able to take our eyes off them since. In fact, for as often as the couple declare their love, one Twitter fan thought they’d already devoted themselves to each other, albeit in less traditional ways than an engagement.

Oh, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged? I thought they exchanged blood and morphed souls like 6 months ago.January 12, 2022 See more

Well, “exchanging blood” is one way to put it, but the modern-day Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton did tell fans that they drank each other’s blood following the proposal. Judge not, said one Twitter user. Some may find Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly a little extreme, but nobody can doubt their devotion to one another.

Megan Fox got MGK to drink her blood after they got engaged and you’re settling for a text backJanuary 12, 2022 See more

The couple is known for being a little macabre, like when MGK almost stabbed himself to impress the actress. The high-climbing rapper and Transformers actress have “The darkest fairytale” tattoos and have done explicit photo shoots, including one magazine cover that showed Megan Fox pointing a gun at MGK’s crotch. Before they revealed their actual blood-drinking proposal, Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, already was known to wear a vial of Fox’s blood around his neck. Many fans on Twitter questioned what the wedding between these two might look like.

don’t give Megan Fox and MGK any ideas please… https://t.co/WnmWoCDlmbJanuary 14, 2022 See more

Machine Gun Kelly got in on the celebration himself, posting an Instagram video of Megan Fox’s huge engagement ring. The rapper explained the reason he went with a double-stoned ring — an emerald and a diamond — on magnetic bands.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s engagement comes just a few months after couple friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated an engagement of their own. Fans couldn’t help but notice that MGK made a similar fashion choice to his drummer buddy for the occasion.

first kourtney, then megan fox, can anyone check if pete davidson has been seen shopping for a striped shirt? pic.twitter.com/njpHG1HN1LJanuary 13, 2022 See more

Might Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson be the next power couple to get engaged? We certainly can’t say. I just hope Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox coordinate their wedding dates so they’ll be able to attend each other’s big days. However, Hollywood does love a remake, and a punk version of Bride Wars might actually be a lot of fun.

coming this spring to megan fox & kourtney kardashians respective instagrams pic.twitter.com/0piFHW1mghJanuary 13, 2022 See more

We can't wait for all the wedding planning in store for the punk power couple, particularly the fashion choices. You know Megan Fox won't be wearing anything conservative when she walks down the aisle. Perhaps something see-through? If their social media habits are any indication, I think we can expect to be kept well-updated. Congratulations to the newly engaged couple.