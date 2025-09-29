Ooh Yeeah! A 'Macho Man' Randy Savage Biopic Is Coming, And I Know 6 Actors Who Would Be Perfect As The Beloved Wrestler

I gotta say, of all the wrestling-related news to come out in 2025, I did not expect the names “Macho Man Randy Savage” and “Kenan Thompson” to pop up in the same news announcement, and for a potentially bonkers wrestling biopic to stem from that announcement. We’re living in wild and unpredictable times, though, and you’ll get no complaints out of me on this one, as a “Macho Man” movie sounds way more interesting to me than any other upcoming sports biopics. (The acclaim-garnering Smashing Machine can be the exception here.)

Kenan Thompson and his producing partner Johnny Ryan Jr. are developing the new project, currently titled Macho, through their company Artists for Artists, which is also working on reimagining an ‘80s horror that’s actually deserving of a remake, Sleepaway Camp. The biopic’s script is one that was co-written by Savage’s real-life brother Lanny Poffo (a.k.a. The Genius), who passed away in February 2023, and screenwriter Eric Shapiro.

Already, Macho seems like it could be destined for greatness, but given that Savage is one of the most unique and singular WWE and WCW Hall of Famers to ever enter the squared circle, I think we can all agree the quality of this movie will depend entirely on the actor cast to play him. So lets go through a shortlist of talents that I think could feasibly do a fantastic job in the role, regardless of where their careers have gone before.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Though Aaron Taylor-Johnson is purportedly a few inches shorter than Macho Man, and hails from England and not Ohio, the actor has proven himself capable of delivering one physical performance after another in projects such as The Fall Guy, Fuze, and 28 Years Later (not to mention Kraven the Hunter), and can clearly pack the muscle on when it’s asked of him. Taylor-Johnson also has a masterful facial hair game that would no doubt be utilized, given the wrestling legend’s ever-present mustache and beard. And the dude also looks good in wacky costumes, which is necessary, given Macho Man rocked one of wrestling’s most consistently ridiculous looks for his whole career.

(Image credit: The Tonight Show)

Jared Leto

I am 100% aware of how ridiculous it sounds to say “I think Jared Leto would make a good Macho Man,” but I don’t even feel slightly inauthentic saying it. In large part because Leto is known to lean harder into method-acting preparation for certain roles, and I think he could (and would) go as over the top as required to bring Randy Savage’s energetic athleticism and his quieter moments to life believably. As such, I’d fully expect Leto to get a six-month NXT contract ahead of the production, and for him to consist on a diet of just Slim Jims throughout filming. Is Macho Man really that far away from The Joker? Wait, don’t answer that.

(Image credit: AEW)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Despite not (yet) having a presence within the WWE itself, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has nonetheless become a headline-worthy wrestling superstar for his years atop AEW's ranks, where he's earned a lot of love from fans and analysts for both his in-ring moves and his believable heel persona, to say nothign of how well-spoken he is outside of wrestling events. Given Friedman has leaned more into acting in recent years, from The Iron Claw to Happy Gilmore 2 to the upcoming 2026 movie Violent Night 2, he could indeed have the interest and dedication to put into portraying Macho Man on the big-screen. Meaningful to note as well, Savage and Friedman are two of the most impactful wrestlers of Jewish descent, which gives this casting choice a bit more authenticity.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Tyler Posey

Perhaps best known for the role of Scott McCall in MTV's Teen Wolf and its Paramount+ follow-up movie, Tyler Posey entered the world of big-screen wrestling biopics with 2024's Queen of the Ring portraying a love interest for the legednary Mildred Burke. He also competed on The Masked Singer Season 10 as "Hawk," which is perhaps closer to coming out in full wrestling attire than many would think. Combined with Posey's killer mustache game (and his genuine acting skills), I think he'd be an interesting non-obvious choice to portray Randy Savage, and he'd likely nail the romantic side of the story involving his ringside manager and real-life wife Miss Elizabeth, to whom he was married from 1984-1992.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Ezra Miller

Similar to having Jared Leto as a pick, I've thrown Ezra Miller into the mix based solely on the actor's potential to deliver a truly nutty and off-kilter performance. Sure The Flash vet hasn't worked as often in recent years due to certain their off-screen controversies and issues, but the future looks brighter on that front, with Miller reuniting with We Need To Talk About Kevin's Lynne Ramsay for her upcoming vampire movie. I think Miller might be able to pull off Randy Savage's outrageously colorful outfits better than anyone, if nothing else.

(Image credit: A24)

Jeremy Allen White

Having already portrayed one of pro wrestling's most tragic figures in Kerry Von Erich for The Iron Claw, Jeremy Allen White already has a leg up on the training that would be needed to take on another musclebound brawler. The one thing working against him the most is that so many of his performances are of a subdued variety, which is antithetical to how Macho Man came across onscreen. But I think he could absolutely still pull it off,

(Image credit: Chris Van Vliet)

Dan Soder

All of the suggestions above are based largely on the actors' physical abilities, as well as their ability to deliver big performances. But when it comes to throwing stand-up comedian Dan Soder into the running, it's all about the voice. Macho Man's vocal stylings are arguably what fans remember about him the most, since it's easier to imitate a classic promo quote in real life than it is to pull off a diving elbow drop. Soder is as good as it gets and sounds enough like Savage that I could see a reality where the biopic uses his dubbed vocal performance instead of the on-screen actor's. I can't speak to whether or not Soder could realistically develop a pro wrestling physique to secure the role all around, but I'm not super confident.

The only thing I don't want to see from a Randy Savage biopic is an A.I. program taking on the role of the Hall of Famer. Macho Man was too human for any of that, dig it?