Miami Vice Casting May Not Be Set In Stone Yet, But The Director Is As Pumped As We Are For Michael B Jordan And Austin Butler

In a world of rumored reboots and sequels, there seems to be one that might see the light of day. Years after Michael Mann’s lukewarm television show-to-movie adaptation of Miami Vice from 2006, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has been lined up to direct a new big-screen take on the classic '80s show. Not everything seems to be official just yet apparently. However, Kosinski still has some glowing thoughts to share on the two actors reportedly being eyed for the lead roles -- Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.

Kosinski recently attended the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, where he was recognizing the tremendous sound artists that worked on his 2025 movie release, F1. While on the red carpet, Kosinski chatted with Variety about the upcoming Miami Vice film he's been working on as of late. The filmmaker was specifically asked about the prospect of working with Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler, and Kosinski has specific reasons for wanting to join forces with the two A-listers:

Michael is someone I’ve admired for a long time, [and] always wanted to work with him. Austin, I think, is proving himself as someone to watch. Again, I’ve just have really admired his choices. If it ends up being those two, I’d be very lucky.

It was reported just weeks ago that Michael B. Jordan was linked to Miami Vice, with insiders saying he was up for the role of Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs. Jordan is coming off the massive box office success of Sinners, and he's, of course, been a major star in the industry for years now. A massive film like this could be a nice notch on he Creed star's resume, and he could certainly bring charm and charisma to the role of Tubbs. Quite frankly, it's easy to understand just why Kosinski has admired Jordan for so long.

Of course, another great get for the film would be Austin Butler, who's reportedly in talks to take on the role of James "Sonny" Crockett. Butler has more than proven his acting prowess over the past several years, thanks to his roles in films like Elvis (which landed him an Oscar nomination) and The Bikeriders. As Joseph Kosinski said, he's made some interesting choices, and I think he'd be a solid fit for Sonny.

I personally can’t imagine a better creative team to adapt the beloved show. Joseph Kosinski is a hot director right now, coming off major big screen successes in F1 and Top Gun: Maverick. Additionally, Kosinski is known for the incredible technical sensibilities he brings to his features. I'd love to see what he could do with a detective-based IP like Miami Vice. Also, even more interestingly, Kosinski's film will reportedly be set in the '80s, which is when the OG show aired. Needless to say, this could be a very interesting production.

Still, Miami Vice is currently in the early stages of development, so it could be a while until official updates -- including confirmation on the two leads -- are confirmed. Still, I love hearing just how enthusiastic Joseph Kosinski is about it. In the meantime, though, Michael B. Jordan fans can check out Sinners by streaming it with an HBO Max subscription. And, to see Austin Butler's latest film, Caught Stealing, head on over to Amazon to rent it.