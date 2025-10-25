Who Should Play Lorne Michaels In The Chris Farley Biopic? Paul Walter Hauser Threw Out A Name, And I Am Two Thumbs Up

Paul Walter Hauser isn’t just starring as Chris Farley; he is now fan-casting the rest of the movie in his head. And, when it comes to one of the most important supporting roles in the upcoming biopic, Hauser already has an actor in mind. Hauser specifically knows who he wants to see play Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels in the film, and I give this two big thumbs up.

While speaking with Variety at AFI Fest on Wednesday night, Hauser revealed his pick and made a direct pitch for the role of Michaels. So who did the I, Tonya star pick? Well, the person in question is an iconic character actor with an Oscar under their belt Hauser said in the interview:

Sam Rockwell, please play Lorne Michaels in my Chris Farley movie… You love being around me when I do my Farley impression anyway, so I’ll do Matt Foley all day for you and make you laugh. It’ll be fun.

He’s not wrong, because that casting makes a lot of sense. Rockwell has the range to nail Michaels’ signature mix of cool detachment and behind-the-scenes power, and his chemistry with Hauser is already proven. The two previously worked together on Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell (which Hauser gave a mid-review of) in 2019, and a reunion in a film like this feels like a no-brainer.

Paul Walter Hauser also told the outlet he’s just received the newest draft of the script, written by 500 Days of Summer duo Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, calling it “the best yet.” Cameras could roll as early as early-to-mid next year, as long as the official greenlight comes through from New Line and Warner Bros.

The Chris Farley biopic, first announced in April 2024, is an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts. The book is a deeply personal portrait of Farley’s life co-written by his brother, Tom Farley Jr. and Tanner Colby. Plot specifics are still under wraps, but the project promises to explore both the comedy legend’s meteoric rise and his complicated offstage struggles.

Ask anyone to name a standout cast member from SNL’s '90s era, and Chris Farley is bound to come up. His over-the-top physical comedy and unforgettable characters made him a legend on the show and in films, delivering some of the most hilarious quotes. However, his story is also one of deep personal struggle, which makes this biopic especially meaningful. Hauser stepping into the role feels like the right move, and him teaming him up with Rockwell could be a dream come true for longtime SNL fans.

If Sam Rockwell comes on board as Lorne Michaels, the film could have a duo strong enough to do justice to Farley’s legacy, with the heart and humor it deserves.

While we wait to see if Rockwell takes the role or we get more updates on the biopic, there’s no shortage of Paul Walter Hauser’s recent work to check out. For laughs, The Naked Gun is streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription, and for something more serious, catch him in the 2025 movie release, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, currently in theaters.