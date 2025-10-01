Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Revealed The Other Marvel Hero He'd Have Liked To Play (And I'm Into It TBH)

A decade and change after its inception, The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to turn heads thanks to new releases arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent that time watching the Marvel movies in order have particular love for the OG Avengers, including Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk. And the Oscar nominated actor recently revealed which other hero he'd also have liked to play.

Fans were bummed when Ruffalo wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, he is expected to have a role in the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While doing a round of rapid fire questions on We're Not Kidding with Mehdi and Friends, he was asked who else he'd theoretically like a crack at playing. He responded quickly, saying:

Wolverine... When I was a kid, that was my guy. It was Hulk and him.

Honestly, I could see it. Hulk and Wolverine are both rage-driven fighters, and we've seen the angry side of Banner plenty of times throughout the MCU so far. It doesn't feel like that much of a departure for Ruffalo to play Logan, particularly when you consider Wolverine's height in the comics. The mutant is a short king, and Hugh Jackman is 6'2. Meanwhile, the 13 Going on 30 star is a more sensible 5'8.

Ruffalo is an accomplished actor who has the ability to both be a leading man and a character actor. And given his passion for the character of Wolverine, I have no doubt he'd have done the role justice. But I'm also all in on his Bruce Banner, and can't wait to see what's coming next for the long-running character.

Obviously it's hard to imagine anyone but Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine, especially considering that he's spent decades in the role. His latest venture Deadpool & Wolverine broke records at the box office, and showed how much passion fans still have for the shared universe. Jackman's faux feud with Ryan Reynolds was on full display, and it seems inevitable that the studio would bring them back at some point.

As previously mentioned, the Poor Things actor is expected to appear in opposite Tom Holland in the next Spider-Man flick. Unfortunately, what we know about Brand New Day is extremely limited. And for his part, Mark Ruffalo cast some doubt recently about his role. Although whether or not that's the truth or he's guarding the movie's spoilers remains to be seen. After all, Ruffalo famously spoiled the ending of Infinity War back in the day.

Hopefully we get more news about his role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day sooner rather than later. That blockbuster is expected to arrive in theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, Ruffalo is starring in Task, which airs Sundays on HBO.