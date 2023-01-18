Margot Robbie And Samara Weaving Were Red Carpet Doppelgangers And The Internet Is Seeing Double

Margot Robbie has become a real fashion icon on red-carpet appearances. She recently lit up the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon with her abs-barring hooded dress. When the 32-year-old actress returned to her home country for another red carpet premiere of Babylon, her Australian co-star, Samara Weaving, also showed up with a similar-looking dress and the internet believes they’re seeing double.

Australia should be blessed to be the native home of two gorgeous actresses like Margot Robbie and Samara Weaving who both had roles in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. The Ready or Not star posted a photo on Instagram of her, Robbie, Diego Calva, and Phoebe Tonkin at the Australian red carpet premiere of this divisively-reviewed film .

As you can tell in the photo, Margot Robbie was seen wearing a baby blue floor-length gown at the red carpet premiere. Known for her extra fantabulous outfits at these movie premieres, Robbie was not the only one there who could pull off that baby blue. Samara Weaving showed up to the same premiere wearing a Grecian-style gown of the same color. The only difference between the two dresses is that Robbie’s has a daring slit with red lacing. You’re not the only one who thinks you’re seeing double looking at this photo as the internet is in the same boat as you. One Twitter user expressed their confusion at these similar-looking actresses.

In Babylon, Samara Weaving plays Constance Moore, an actress who suffers the rise and fall of early Hollywood and becomes a rival to Margot Robbie’s character, Nellie LaRoy. Promotional photos of Weaving’s character have her appearance contrast with Nellie sporting those brunette locks. Another Twitter post had one user remark that Robbie actually has an uncanny resemblance to five other actresses. If these five blond actresses were all in the same movie, it would be The Stepford Wives all over again.

It happens time after time when two actors get confused for one another like Daniel Radcliffe who knows he looks like Elijah Wood. One of these days, Hollywood is going to play off of these lookalikes for either the comedy or horror genre. It would save a lot of time on special effects after all. An equally confused tweet commented that they thought it was Margot Robbie playing Samara Weaving’s part.

In the end, these two stunning Australian actresses do not seem to be the rivals they play on-screen. This Twitter photo showed Robbie and Weaving being all smiles as they look back to the camera with those baby blue dresses.

