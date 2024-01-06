Margot Robbie Rocked So Much Amazing Barbiecore For Her Movie, Then Had A Funny Reaction After The Press Tour Was Finally Over

It's undeniable that 2023 was the year of pink. Tons of celebrities helped make Barbiecore a huge trend, but the star of the hot pink wave had to be the lead of the Barbie movie cast, Margot Robbie. While promoting the biggest movie of last year, the Aussie actress and producer showed out in tons of stunning looks, often channeling famous Barbie outfits from the doll’s history. But with the end of Barbiemania in sight, Robbie had a great reaction to how she thought she should carry on in the aftermath of the press tour.

While speaking about Barbie following its phenomenon status, which now has the movie up for awards during Oscar season, Margot Robbie shared what she thought about all the pink she’s acquired once the press tour ended. In her words:

When we finished the press tour, I was like, ‘I guess I’ll throw all the pink out of my wardrobe now.'

Margot Robbie must have a lot of pink in her closet!! The actress shared her thoughts on her Barbie-inspired wardrobe while speaking to Variety before sharing that she “truly did not see” going to the Oscars and presumably other upcoming events in such attire. I guess we’ll soon find out if Robbie will continue her Barbiecore trend during this awards season, or if she really did burn all that pink!

Not only does Margot Robbie’s Barbie wear a ton of pink (across over 30 outfit changes ) throughout Greta Gerwig’s film, but she went all out for the premieres across the globe of the movie, frequenting hot pink in designer brands like Versace, Vivienne Westwood, Prade and such. And, funny enough, she was the only star to wear hot pink during the cast’s Los Angeles press day . She’s been really committed to the bit but, now, we wonder if she’s tired of the shade, or ready to move on? (We do know she’s not vying for a Barbie sequel , though.) Check out one of her past looks below:

The actress previously spoke about having Pink Wednesday, ala Mean Girls, on the set of Barbie to get the cast and crew in the spirit of things, which must have boosted the pink in her wardrobe big time. More immediately though, this Sunday, Greta Gerwig’s movie is one of the big contenders among the 2024 Golden Globe nominees . The film picked up eight nominations, and Margot Robbie is up for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy. I'm eager to see if she hangs up the pink or keeps it going for the Hollywood event and future ceremonies where her beloved flick will be honored.