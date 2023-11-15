Move Over Barbiecore, Margot Robbie Rocked A Sheer Black Corset To Saltburn's Premiere, And I'm So Obsessed

We spent a large part of the summer in awe of Margot Robbie and all her Barbie press tour looks – including her incredible light pink gown from the Eruo premiere . However, now, the actress has moved away from the Barbiecore trend for the premiere of Saltburn, and I’m actually obsessed with this black corset look she rocked.

In the spirit of the gothic thriller Saltburn, which Robbie produced, the Barbie star rocked a gorgeous black corset top from Schiaparelli with unzipped wide-legged trousers, per People . Along with the gold detail in the middle of her corset, the actress wore a gold necklace. She topped off the look with a wavey hairdo and neutral glam. You can see the incredible ensemble below:

(Image credit: Photo by Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

I’m actually so obsessed with this look. Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love a Barbiecore moment, and Margot Robbie’s pink outfits she donned for the Barbie press tour were truly iconic. Seeing her wear so many outfits directly inspired by the dolls the movie was made about was so cool, and absolutely legendary.

However, I love it when celebrities show their range when it comes to fashion, and this outfit was the perfect way to do it. The I, Tonya star has worn black outfits kind of like this before. However, coming off the bright pink moment that was Barbie, it’s so fun to see the actress showing off a different side of her style.

Not to mention, this look is perfect for Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn . The film is a thrilling drama that takes place at an eccentric estate in the early 2000s. It’s highly stylized and incredibly opulent. Robbie’s outfit fit this gothic style perfectly.

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over , actors can attend premieres and promote their projects again. And since Robbie is a producer on Saltburn, she appeared a the movie’s premiere to show her love and support for it and its cast. While she’s not in the film, she was very involved with its production, and she’s been working with Fennell for a long time.

Lucky Chap, Robbie’s production company, produced both of Fennell’s features, Saltburn and 2020's Promising Young Woman. The director and writer was also part of the Barbie cast , she played Midge. So it makes total sense why the Oscar-nominated actress was in attendance at this premiere.

Overall, it was amazing to see Margot Robbie back out on the red carpet and absolutely slaying. While I’m always here for a Barbiecore moment, this black sheer ensemble was so incredible.