The Barbie Cast Reunited, And It's Always Great To See Margot Robbie Back In Barbiecore Again

The stars of Barbie seem like they had a lot of fun working on one of the biggest movies of this year. While making it, the cast held a slumber party and had days on and other fun events, which further strengthened their bond. The energy continued after filming, as the group seemingly had a blast spending time together on the promotional tour, during Margot Robbie busted out Barbiecore looks. The latest cast reunion was no exception, and I have to say, it's always nice to see Robbie stunning in a chic hot pink dress while posing for pictures with the rest of her equally stylish fellow cast and crew members.

This weekend, the team threw a party for the release of the Faber & Faber-published screenplay book for the film at the Pendry West Hollywood hotel. The turnout was unmatched and featured key members of the cast of Barbie, including the three central figures of the film: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrara. You can see an adorable photo of the threesome from the evening below.

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

The three could not be more fashionable, especially Margot Robbie, who has chosen so many outfits inspired by some real Mattel dolls. Some have been direct replicas of iconic pieces, while others have just been looks inspired by the iconic toy. For this particular event, it seems like she went for a more “inspired by” outfit by rocking a mini-dress in bright, "Barbie" pink. She even has some pink heels to match. Ryan Gosling went for for a sleeker, more traditionally dapper look, which is certainly a departure from his bold, neon-loving Ken character. You can see another photo from the night below:

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

The cast was also joined by another of major collaborators at the party. Billie Eilish, Finneas, Dua Lipa, and Mark Ronson, who contributed to the soundtrack were also in attendance. In addition, the film's cinematographer, Rodrigo Prieto, and writer/director Greta Gerwig joined the group for a cast and crew photo amongst other behind-the-scenes professionals. You can see the group photo for yourself:

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Barbie fans will be excited to hear that we will likely be getting a number of cast reunions over the next few months. The summer blockbuster film has been in the conversation as a major awards contender, and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have even been floated around as potential Oscar nominees. The SAG-AFTRA strike previously prevented the cast from promoting the film throughout the fall, and they are now making up for it in full force. It’s a good thing they seem to enjoy spending time together, because they will probably be seeing a lot of each other as time goes on. Though I'm personally most excited to see even more of the fun, Barbiecore fashion moments from Robbie that'll likely draw the public's attention.

You can see Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and the rest of the mega-talented cast in Barbie, which is currently available to rent on Amazon. It'll also be available for Max subscription holders to stream soon. For more information on other major films heading to theaters this year, make sure to consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.