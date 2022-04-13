Mark Wahlberg Says He Can Do More Pull-Ups Than The Rock, And Your Move Dwayne Johnson

As anyone who’s on social media knows Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to constantly working out in the gym. Wahlberg is always posting shirtless selfies online to show off his hard work. His gym routine rivaled those of his Pain & Gain co-star The Rock. While both actors are serious about their fitness, the Ted actor felt like he had an arm up over his former co-star. The actor stated he can do more pull-ups than the Hollywood star… it’s your move now, Dwayne Johnson.

The Hollywood actor made his claim while being interviewed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The daytime talks show host fired off a series of questions to the actor, which included who was better at pull-ups. The Uncharted actor wasn’t afraid to stake his pull-up supremacy over The Rock. As he put it,

Oh, I could do more pull-ups than The Rock. I dunno, I did 25 here with a pair of Timberland boots for charity. But the max I do is probably like, 40, but clean ones. Clean ones!

Well, there you have it. The Oscar nominee planned his flag as Hollywood’s pull-up king. That sounded like a challenge to the Black Adam actor. Now it’s up to the rising mogul to stake his claim as a proper rival for the crown. We all know it would be an event if the two actors were to have an official pull-up competition. While you’re at it, they can just do a full workout session for the fans to see. Fans could see how the two Hollywood icons would match or differ in their approach to hitting the gym.

Mark Wahlberg has shown on several occasions how he gets down in the gym. Even after gaining weight to play Father Stu, he wasn’t afraid to show off his sculpted upper body. We’ve seen him post his workout sessions with his daughter’s boyfriend as well as other stars like Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu and Uncharted co-star Tom Holland.

While Wahlberg doesn’t mind posting gym videos and pics, Dwayne Johnson isn’t as keen on posting workout videos. He gave his followers a brief peek into his “Iron Paradise” as he workout out his arms. For the Hobbs and Shaw actor, he doesn’t like sharing his gym sessions as he does things the average gym rat wouldn’t (or couldn’t) do. Of course, I would love to see the former colleagues participate in a fitness competition, but there probably will never be one.

Fellow workout fiend Kevin Hart might like staying in shape, but he would never work out with either of his co-stars. He felt working out with either Wahlberg or his Jumanji co-star would turn into a competition rather than simply getting in shape. So, Hart won’t have any parts of this speculative showdown.

For now, viewers can see Wahlberg and Johnson working on their sculpted bodies by watching Pain and Gain on Paramount+ or Amazon Prime. In the meantime, you can check out what movies the former co-stars have coming out in 2022.