One Rule About Working Out Jennifer Aniston Absolutely Does Not Subscribe To

Jennifer Aniston has a reputation as a great actress and a well-curated social media personality. However, one thing she crushes that's maybe a little less in the spotlight is her health, well-being and fitness, and she recently revealed the philosophy that’s led her to some very defined abs at 56. How does she do it? There’s one common exercise trope she absolutely does not subscribe to.

In an interview about steps she takes for her own health, Aniston admitted some of the ways she’s stayed fit AF well into her fifties. She takes ARMRA Colostrum every morning, with some “lemon,’ as she told People . Her recents workout schedule comes from a partnership with Pvolve, which fits in well with her disdain of the phrase, “no pain, no gain.”

That's not true at all. You can actually have gain with no pain.

As for tips to staying in peak shape as you get older, Jennifer Aniston also explained why she’s so open about what she does to keep herself in tip-top shape. She recently revealed she actually has an 80/20 rule where she's strict 80% of the time and cuts loose the rest of the time, giving her both discipline and flexibility. She also said she loves to hear about these sorts of tricks of the exercise trade and other tenets that work for other individuals as well.

Everyone's health plans and what works for them are different, but only good can come out of sharing tips and tricks. Per Aniston, sharing is caring.

I love to share anything, any health tips, food tips, sleep tips. I actually love to hear those, but I also love to share information that I learn.

Previously, Jennifer Aniston was a cardio queen, and she was candid in the past about how it “broke her body. ” It sounds like that whole phase was pain with very little gain, so it’s no surprise she’s doing workouts that allow her a lot more peace these days. She also said Pvolve comes with little to no "dread" for one major reason:

If I'm not feeling 100%, if I only have 20 minutes in me, that's all I do. ... It meets you where you're at, and I love that about it.

Jennifer Aniston has dealt with a lot of celebrity nonsense, from gossip about her personal life (which she still hates) to horrible incidents like swatting . But one thing Friends and Morning Show fans love about the actress is how grounded she seems to be even amidst the nice-to-your-face celebrity culture in Hollywood. Even her buddy Reese Witherspoon calls her a “high spiritual integrity person.” That’s the type of celeb I’d like to take advice from any day.