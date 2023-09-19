Mark Wahlberg Explains Why He Might Be Retiring From Acting Sooner Rather Than Later

Mark Wahlberg is contemplating what lies ahead for him and his family. The experienced actor, producer, and entrepreneur recently had an insightful interview in which the 52-year-old Hollywood heavyweight discussed his past achievements, his current ventures, and the uncertainty surrounding his future in the limelight. Specifically, the McMillions producer is pondering how much longer he can continue to be in the spotlight of cameras, and retirement for the Transformers alum maybe sooner than later.

In a recent interview with Cigar Aficionado (via The Hollywood Reporter ), Wahlberg dropped a bombshell that may shock fans of the charismatic actor. The Funky Bunch veteran hinted at the possibility of retiring from acting sooner than expected. While Mark has been a fixture in the entertainment industry for decades, his recent comments shed light on his growing commitments outside of working and his desire to build a legacy for his children. The Deepwater Horizon actor acknowledged the demanding pace of his acting career, saying:

Well, I'm certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we'll see what their interests are, but I don't think that I'll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That's for sure. Because that's the most difficult thing.

Renowned for his unwavering work ethic and commitment to his craft, the Boogie Nights veteran has been very busy with high-profile projects such as Arthur the King, alongside Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu , The Union, The Family Plan, Flight Risk, and The Six Billion Dollar Man. In their extensive conversation, the Departed star delved into topics like family, faith, and the pivotal role of producing in expanding his Hollywood repertoire. He continued:

I started becoming a producer out of necessity. I didn't want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio] to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it. I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, create my own destiny.

Mark Wahlberg's potential retirement from acting may surprise many, but it's not the first time he's hinted at a new career direction . He's been carefully planning his path, focusing strongly on family. Providing opportunities for his children to pursue their dreams was another significant factor for him. He openly shared the challenges of juggling fame and attending his kids' events , ultimately influencing his decision to relocate.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted several celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey, Chris Hemsworth, and Katherine Heigl, to leave Hollywood or the US altogether . The Daddy’s Home star joined this trend by moving his family to Las Vegas last year, a decision he has been candid about. While some may question Las Vegas as a family-friendly choice compared to LA, the Pain & Gain alum shared his unique perspective on the move, openly discussing the reasons behind his family bailing on Hollywood in favor of Sin City.