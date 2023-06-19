Mark Wahlberg Bailed On Hollywood. Now Former Superman Dean Cain Has Followed In His Footsteps

There’s a long list of celebrities who have called it quits in Hollywood. That doesn’t mean they’ve stopped acting, of course, but it does mean that Los Angeles, Tinseltown, also known as The City of Angels, is no longer where they primarily reside. A few months ago, we learned that veteran actor Mark Wahlberg had left LA to move to Las Vegas, and as it turns out a major TV name has now followed in his footsteps: Dean Cain.

The charming star of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman has made a career out of appearing in a large swath of TV roles as well as subsequent hero-based projects, including roles in Smallville and Supergirl, as well as a gig in DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year. Now he’s moved to a place much larger than Smallville but smaller than LA, after calling Malibu his home for years.

Reports indicate Dean Cain bought a 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home in Vegas just a few weeks after selling his Malibu pad at the end of May. The actor’s new digs come with a bunch of stunning extras as well, including an infinity pool, a movie theater, a wine cellar, an outdoor kitchen, a game room, and other features like a steam shower and spa. Per TMZ he reportedly paid just under $4 million for the new digs.

Meanwhile, back in May, he’d sold his home in California for $6.25 million, which means even with the Vegas purchase the actor made a hefty profit on the sale. (Though it’s worth noting he was originally asking for $7.25 million.) With the move, the Lois & Clark star traded literal ocean views for views of the Strip.

Dean Cain spoke out about his big Hollywood exit and told Fox News he ultimately decided to leave California, a state he said he loves, because of its “terrible policies.” He told the news outlet those who could get out have already gotten out over the past few years, stating:

I love California. It's the most beautiful state. Everything's wonderful about it except for the policies. The policies are just terrible. The fiscal policies, the soft-on-crime policies, the homelessness policies.

He doesn’t seem to regret the decision. One thing Mark Wahlberg said after moving to Las Vegas was that the Wahlberg family’s quality of life had improved after moving and that he and his kids were “thriving” in the new climes. Dean Cain also said this was true for himself and his kid, whom he shares with ex Samantha Torres.

I've been here for two weeks now, and I can tell you, [it's a] smart move... my son is ten times happier here in Las Vegas. If I wanted to do anything out of Malibu, it took me 45 minutes to an hour to get anywhere. Here, the longest I'm driving is 20 minutes.

While Mark Wahlberg is the big name that has left Hollywood for Vegas, he and Dean Cain aren’t exactly the only actors who have left LA in recent years. While New York has always been a favored location for actors, the move to more random and family-friendly locales was kicked off by big names like Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, who call Australia their home, and Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves, who favor Texas. Alves has explained why Texas is a better fit than Tinseltown in the past, too.