Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Hoping For A 'New Chapter' In His Hollywood Career

We’ve seen Mark Wahlberg as a comedic actor in films like The Other Guys and the Ted movies. We’ve also seen the noted fitness buff in action-packed films like Mile 22 and Uncharted. While we know the actor can throw in a punch and give us some laughs, the time has come for this actor to reach for new heights in his career with films like Joe Bell and Father Stu. With his recent exploration into new genres of films, Mark Wahlberg is now opening up about his hopes for a "new chapter” in his Hollywood career.

Inspirational films that are based on a true story can be an amazing way to service the life of a person who made such a difference in the people around them. The Ted actor wants to be a part of that service and seemingly do more going forward in his career. Speaking to Deadline , Mark Wahlberg shared his yearning for wanting to make more "meaningful" films following Father Stu -- and for other actors to do the same.

I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this [with] real substance can help people. I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn’t say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people. Hopefully this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content.

The former “Marky Mark” rapper has been taking Hollywood by storm in blockbusters for years. Some of his Mark Wahlberg's best movies include playing hero roles in Deepwater Horizon and Lone Survivor who put their lives on the line for the greater good. Wahlberg has also unleashed his more critically-acclaimed side in movies like I Heart Huckabees, The Departed and Boogie Nights. Every one of these performances shows that he has the range and dedication to play anything he has his heart set on... but it seems he's set his sights on new content after Father Stu.

To note, Mark Wahlberg has taken on the inspirational biopic genre in the past. Over fifteen years ago, he was able to take hits in the movie Invincible about the true story of bartender Vince Papale who gets the opportunity to play for the Philadelphia Eagles. Wahlberg recently starred in the true-life story Joe Bell as a grieving father speaking out against bullying after his son committed suicide as a result of being misunderstood. In theaters now, you can see the star in a new role in Father Stu, which is the moving true story of a former boxer who survives a motorcycle accident and wants to use his second chance in life to become a priest.

Father Stu is definitely a film completely different from the blockbusters we’re used to seeing Mark Wahlberg in. While this film may be about finding religion when you think all hope is lost, the cast feels this film sets itself apart from other faith-based films . The Transformers actor has said that Father Stu is a movie for everyone that is “wildly entertaining” with some edge as it is still an R-rated movie. This movie could end up changing the faith-based genre that we know in that instead of “preaching to the choir” like he says.