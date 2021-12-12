Matrix Resurrections' Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Respond To Players Using His Cyberpunk 2077 Character For Sex

The Matrix franchise was absolutely groundbreaking when it launched in the late ‘90s, with its emphasis on how technology could be used to alter our very realities. These days, it would seem that we are getting much further along with tech in regard to virtual reality, especially with games like Cyberpunk 2077. Keanu Reeves even lent his voice and likeness to one of the game’s characters, and fans have responded by creating mods to have sex with him. Now, both Reeves and his The Matrix Resurrections co-star, Carrie-Anne Moss, have responded to players using his character Johnny Silverhand in a sexual manner.

Fans definitely get up to some wacky shenanigans when it comes to their favorite celebrities. I mean Adam Sandler has even been asked to sign a baggy of his own hair before. But much like the great Sandler, Keanu Reeves is apparently super down with his fans and has no qualms with them having sex with his virtual likeness. In an interview with The Verge , the actor has a humorous, if not enthusiastic, reaction to his video game character being used to have virtual sex with players. Here’s what he says, exactly, when given the news that his character was the most requested hack to be able to have sex with:

Yes! Oh my god: It's always nice when it's nice.

This response may just make the John Wick star the most chill celebrity ever, although I don’t know if his Matrix character, Neo, would be that laid back about it. Resurrections co-star Carrie-Anne Moss is of a completely different opinion, though. In the same interview, Moss made it clear she would not be cool with her virtual likeness getting it on with other virtual characters being played by real people. Here it is in her own words:

I on the other hand say no thank you. No thank you! Keanu's fine with it.

Honestly it’s probably a good thing that Keanu Reeves doesn’t seem bothered by what others, including Carrie-Anne Moss, would see as a complete violation. If he were so inclined, he could probably easily kick the ass of all those involved with all his action movie training . All in all, you really do have to give the actor kudos for his outlook on the matter.

Although there probably isn’t any love happening between his Cyberpunk 2077 character and those players using the sex mod, it sounds like we can expect a pretty interesting love story in the upcoming Resurrections between Neo and Trinity. Of course, there are plenty of other questions to consider, as both characters are returning despite being killed off in the assumed last film, Revolutions.