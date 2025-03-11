Matthew McConaughey Reveals The Loving Way Wife Camila Alves Psyched Him Up As He Rediscovered His Love For Acting

Things are looking alright, alright, alright for the Hollywood big hitter.

matthew mcconaughey during a southern living interview
(Image credit: Southern Living)

Matthew McConaughey has had one of the most dynamic careers in Hollywood among his generation of peers. The list of McConaughey’s best films alone, which range across numerous genres over the decades, is proof enough. Even still, some of the best in the biz lose their way now and again, the Interstellar alum included. He revealed ahead of the SXSW premiere of his new movie and the imminent True Detective Season 5 how his wife, Camila Alves, lovingly supported him as he rekindled his passion for acting.

Just ahead of his new 2025 movie schedule flick, The Rivals of Amziah King (which premiered at SXSW), McConaughey caught up with Variety. The Dazed & Confused actor opened up about various facets of his career, but most importantly, how he rediscovered his acting bug (along with why he thinks True Detective Season 1 is best). He presented three main reasons about why his love for working in movies and TV came back, and while two were specific to himself, the third has to do with Alves. McConaughey said this of being able to fully fall in love with diving into a character again:

I remembered a couple of things. One, how much I truly enjoy performing. Two, I remembered, hey, McConaughey, you’re pretty damn good at this. And three, I remembered that acting is a vacation for me, and what I mean by vacation is that when when I’m performing, it’s my singular focus. When I walk out the door in the morning, my wife says, ‘go kick some ass. I got the kiddos. We’re good.’ That’s vacation. Because I’m not multitasking. I’m not compartmentalizing. I’m fully focused on finding the truth of my character.

Enjoying acting and having talent are wildly large pieces of a Tinsletown career, no doubt. Having someone as supportive as Alves is to her husband changes the game though. And with how McConaughey shared about meeting his wife, there’s no question that these two have each others back through anything and will support the other in any endeavor. After the couple recreated a classic McConaughey poster, they've kept up with the Brazilian Sunday kitchen tradition, which seems like a fun, at times challenging, yet helpful way to keep a well-running kitchen and relationship.

Taking the time to have this wholesome and fulfilling personal time seems like it’s served the Mud star well. He’s been in supporting roles post-The Gentlemen, and between his Dark Tower movie flop and McConaughey’s leave from Hollywood due to rom-coms for Texas, the hiatus seems like a long time coming now. As he returns to star in the 2025 crime thriller flick, it’ll be exciting to see a revitalized Dallas Buyers Club alum, I have a feeling he’s going to knock it out of the park, thanks to Alves’ support.

In addition to The Rivals of Amziah King, Matthew McConaughey is attached to the upcoming Apple TV+ movie The Lost Bus, which filmed last year. Keep visiting CinemaBlend for updates on those movies and other news concerning the actor.

