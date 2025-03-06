Matthew McConaughey Revealed More About Meeting Wife Camila For The First Time: 'This Is Not The Type Of Woman You Call Across The Room'

News
By
published

He knew how to act, OK?

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves looking at calendar in Pantalones tequila commercial
(Image credit: Pantalones Organic Tequila)

While he spent several years starring in some of the most popular rom-coms of all time, eventual Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey didn’t meet his match until a bit later in life. In fact, he’s spoken before about how he fell for Brazilian supermodel Camila McConaughey (née Alves) after meeting cute at a club in 2006 and sharing some tequila together. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star (who recreated that famous poster not long ago) recently opened up more about seeing his now wife for the first time, and it’s no wonder they’ve been together ever since.

What Did Matthew McConaughey Say About Meeting Camila For The First Time?

Relationships can be difficult to maintain over the long haul, and that seems to be even more so for those who try to stay together amid the many additional distractions that come with life in the spotlight. But, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila (who moved their family from Hollywood to Texas several years ago) have made it work for nearly 20 years now, with the couple having married in the summer of 2012 and sharing three children.

While speaking with the Howard Stern Show recently, the True Detective star revealed even more about what it was like for him as he met his wife for the first time, and said:

So, I’m healthily single at a club on Sunset. I’m making margaritas at the end of this table, and this figure moves across the room. And I remember, to myself, I go, ‘What is that?’ I didn’t go, ‘Who is that?,’ I said, ‘WHAT is that?’ She sits down and I can’t get my eyes off her. I’m waving, trying to get [her attention] - ‘Hey, over there’ - and finally catch her eye. As soon as she looks at me, the Jiminy Cricket in my ear says, ‘Boy, get off your ass. This is not the type of woman you call across the room.’

I mean, honestly. Don’t you just kinda get the good chills knowing that he locked eyes with her and was smart enough to realize that he needed to go over to her? And, it clearly worked. The duo (who share a cool Brazilian Sunday tradition with their kids) had son Levi in 2008, welcomed daughter Vida in 2010, and had their second son, Livingston, two years later. McConaughey continued:

So I go over and introduce myself, [say] ‘Would you and your friends like to have a drink?’ She came by herself. Now we sit down, the music’s playing, I make a margarita. That night, I spoke 25 minutes of the best Spanish I’ve ever spoken in my life. She spoke Portuguese. I don’t think I’ve ever understood Portuguese as well as I did that night. Oh man, I was focused.

Don’t you just love it when focus pays off? The Dallas Buyers Club star talked candidly not that long ago about making a long-term relationship work, admitting that part of the trick is “realizing and accepting that individually, we still change” and then figuring out whether or not “our moral bottom line” is still a shared goal.

Not only do they, apparently, still have their truly all-important morals as a shared basis, but they're so in sync that they started a brand of tequila together, and have starred in more than a few cute, pants-free ads to promote it. Man, is it ever good to see that type of romantic dedication work out.

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Gene Hackman looks up from a report while sitting in The Birdcage.

‘Negative Theories’ Have Abounded About Gene Hackman’s Death. His Family Says It’s ‘Hard,’ But They Are ‘Waiting’ To ‘Know The Truth’
Stephen King looks concerned in Creepshow

Netflix’s New Star-Studded Series Isn’t Getting Much Love From Critics, But Stephen King Calls It ‘Terrific’
From left to right: Olivier Richters (Paulie) and Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) facing each other.

The Hilarious Reason Reacher Didn’t Need To Use Visual Tricks On Olivier Richters To Make Antagonist Paulie Look Bigger In Season 3
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Olivier Richters (Paulie) and Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) facing each other.
The Hilarious Reason Reacher Didn’t Need To Use Visual Tricks On Olivier Richters To Make Antagonist Paulie Look Bigger In Season 3
Bill Murray on Weekend Update during the SNL 50th reunion special.
'John Was The First To Go': Bill Murray Openly Wept During SNL's 50th, And The Moments He Called Out Were Emotional For Me Too
Colin Jost and Pete Davidson on Weekend Update in 2018
An Insider Revealed The $20,000 Gift Pete Davidson Allegedly Got Colin Jost As Rumors About Their Feud Swirled
Gene Hackman looks up from a report while sitting in The Birdcage.
‘Negative Theories’ Have Abounded About Gene Hackman’s Death. His Family Says It’s ‘Hard,’ But They Are ‘Waiting’ To ‘Know The Truth’
Tony Stark seated next to his daughter Morgan&#039;s bed
Deadpool 3 And Wicked Paparazzi Photos Spoiled Those Movies. How The Russo Brothers Are Trying To Keep Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Under Wraps
Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty in Beverly Hills, 90210.
Jennie Garth Has Blunt Thoughts About The Oscars Snubbing Beverly Hills 90210 Co-Star Shannen Doherty
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre held at Musée du Louvre on March 04, 2025 in Paris, France.
Just Days After Millie Bobby Brown Rocked Sequins, Jason Statham’s Fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whitely Pulled Off A Similar Look (And I’m Obsessed)
Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn as Ivan walk together in an embrace through the Vegas Strip in Anora.
‘They Desperately Tried To Beat Us.’ Neon And A24 Are Often Pitted Against One Another. Why The Deep-Pocketed Netflix Is Actually The Real Archnemesis
Netflix logo
Netflix Just Canceled Another Show, But At Least This One Made It Two Seasons
The Friends cast emotionally stand together in an empty apartment in the series finale.
A Friends Guest Star Opened Up About A Racist Incident He Says Occurred On Set: ‘Nobody Felt The Need To Correct This’