Matthew McConaughey Revealed More About Meeting Wife Camila For The First Time: 'This Is Not The Type Of Woman You Call Across The Room'

While he spent several years starring in some of the most popular rom-coms of all time, eventual Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey didn’t meet his match until a bit later in life. In fact, he’s spoken before about how he fell for Brazilian supermodel Camila McConaughey (née Alves) after meeting cute at a club in 2006 and sharing some tequila together. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star (who recreated that famous poster not long ago) recently opened up more about seeing his now wife for the first time, and it’s no wonder they’ve been together ever since.

What Did Matthew McConaughey Say About Meeting Camila For The First Time?

Relationships can be difficult to maintain over the long haul, and that seems to be even more so for those who try to stay together amid the many additional distractions that come with life in the spotlight . But, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila (who moved their family from Hollywood to Texas several years ago) have made it work for nearly 20 years now, with the couple having married in the summer of 2012 and sharing three children.

While speaking with the Howard Stern Show recently, the True Detective star revealed even more about what it was like for him as he met his wife for the first time, and said:

So, I’m healthily single at a club on Sunset. I’m making margaritas at the end of this table, and this figure moves across the room. And I remember, to myself, I go, ‘What is that?’ I didn’t go, ‘Who is that?,’ I said, ‘WHAT is that?’ She sits down and I can’t get my eyes off her. I’m waving, trying to get [her attention] - ‘Hey, over there’ - and finally catch her eye. As soon as she looks at me, the Jiminy Cricket in my ear says, ‘Boy, get off your ass. This is not the type of woman you call across the room.’

I mean, honestly. Don’t you just kinda get the good chills knowing that he locked eyes with her and was smart enough to realize that he needed to go over to her? And, it clearly worked. The duo (who share a cool Brazilian Sunday tradition with their kids) had son Levi in 2008, welcomed daughter Vida in 2010, and had their second son, Livingston, two years later. McConaughey continued:

So I go over and introduce myself, [say] ‘Would you and your friends like to have a drink?’ She came by herself. Now we sit down, the music’s playing, I make a margarita. That night, I spoke 25 minutes of the best Spanish I’ve ever spoken in my life. She spoke Portuguese. I don’t think I’ve ever understood Portuguese as well as I did that night. Oh man, I was focused.

Don’t you just love it when focus pays off? The Dallas Buyers Club star talked candidly not that long ago about making a long-term relationship work, admitting that part of the trick is “realizing and accepting that individually, we still change” and then figuring out whether or not “our moral bottom line” is still a shared goal.

Not only do they, apparently, still have their truly all-important morals as a shared basis, but they're so in sync that they started a brand of tequila together, and have starred in more than a few cute, pants-free ads to promote it. Man, is it ever good to see that type of romantic dedication work out.