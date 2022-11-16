Matthew McConaughey Seemingly Really Loves Pickles In Nude Throwback Post

Actor Matthew McConaughey has been a movie star since 1993’s Dazed and Confused. In the decades since he’s gone from the king of romantic comedies to an acclaimed dramatic actor who won an Academy Award for his performance in Dallas Buyer’s Club. All through his career he’s remained a sex symbol, which is why his most recent social media update is sure to turn heads. Because McConaughey seemingly really loves pickles in his nude throwback post.

During the time where Matthew McConaughey topped the box office in romantic comedies like How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, he was known for his hulking physique and bright smile. While he’s grown up in front of audience’s eyes, the 53 year-old actor offered us a trip back in time with a nude Instagram throwback. You can check it out below:

Alright, alright, alright. That’s some classic Matthew McConaughey right there. But instead of holding up a coveted Oscar, he’s got a jar of pickles. It’s unclear where his clothes went as he made his way to the fridge, but I have to assume it’s chilly sitting within its doorway. And folks online are having a field day with both the naked star, and the various contents of his refridgerator.

Matthew McConaughey shared this naked throwback with his whopping 6.8 million Instagram followers. He celebrated National Pickle Day with this image, which shows him posing nude with that treat. Although some might argue that the pickles aren’t the only snacks pictures in this image. It makes sense that he’d post to celebrate this holiday, as his Instagram profile claims he’s a “pickle expert.”

It should probably not be surprising that this image of Matthew McConaughey is quickly going viral, and folks are sounding off in the comments section of the Instagram post. Folks are noticing which items in the fridge are closest to his more private areas. As one user posted:

Excuse me while I go for the soy sauce.

Of course, this is likely the reaction that Matthew McConaughey was expecting when posting this nude, pickle-tastic selfie. And from the comments section of his Instagram post, the thirst is definitely still very real. Obviously plenty of people are making jokes about pickles and penis, because how could you not? Another commenter asked to see the full image, in hopes of checking out McConaughey’*ahem* Magic Mike . They posted:

Uncropped version please.

Over the years Matthew McConaughey has kept the public attention thanks to their investment in his professional and personal life. He notably left Hollywood , and is no longer living in the town full time. That largely hasn’t stopped him from staying busy as an actor, although he hasn’t had a new movie out since 2021’s Sing 2.