Megan Fox Got Her Bikini Line Tattoo For Ex Brian Austin Green Covered Up And The New Ink Is Gorgeous

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been supportive of one another as parents in recent months. But that doesn’t necessarily mean she still wants his name inked around her bikini line. As she moves forward in her newly reconciled relationship with Machine Gun Kelly , the upcoming Expendables 4 star has gotten some brand new ink. Frankly, I think it’s fabulous.

Personally, I have no problem when people want to ink their partner’s names on their bodies, though in cases of celebrity divorces , sometimes the decision can turn out differently than how they likely expected when they first got the ink. However, Fox went to professional artist Jesse at SYZYGY Precision Tattooing to get the ink covered up with a new tattoo that extends into her pelvic girdle rather than just sitting above her bikini line like her previous ink..

Jessie shared the art on Instagram after finishing and tagged Megan Fox in the process. The artwork looks fresh in the image and features a snake crawling upward on the actress’ body with some beautiful flowers in the mix. It's really a pretty tattoo.

The tattoo artist noted in a comment that Fox had asked for the snake and flowers, also mentioning they were “very grateful” for their work as a whole and appreciative of the star's "trust" in their vision.

Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way ✌️

Both Fox and Brian Austin Green have been moving on in their personal and professional lives since splitting up. The two initially got together in 2004 and were married in 2010. They split several times in the mid aughts, and ultimately filed for divorce in 2020. They share three kids together: Bodhi Ransom, Noah and Journey. Fox and Green’s divorce was only finalized a couple of years ago, but Green already remarried Sharna Burgess and the couple had a baby, Zane, whom Fox has met . Meanwhile, the actress has moved on with her high-profile relationship with Machine Gun Kelly . So, there’s no reason for her to keep a tattoo that previously said “Brian” in fancy font.

The tattoo was typically only noticeable in the past when she had on swimwear, as even her sheer cutout Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover event outfit did not accentuate any tattoo or cover up.

(Image credit: (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage))

Fox has a slew of other tattoos, including a crescent moon on her ankle, a yin and yang symbol, and some quotes on her body, including one from Friedrich Nietzsche. MGK and Megan Fox also have matching tattoos of voodoo dolls on their ring fingers. We'll have to wait and see if any more of these ultimately get covered up.