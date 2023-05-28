Machine Gun Kelly Showing More Support For Megan Fox’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition As Engagement Questions Swirl

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had been quiet on social media until recently. The Transformers star had literally deleted all of her posts on Instagram after dropping a cryptic message alleging her partner had cheated on her. At the time, the “Bloody Valentine” singer didn’t drop his old posts, but he hadn’t been posting for a time either. Now the actress is back in the public eye thanks to Sports Illustrated’s popular Swimsuit Edition, and her partner has been showing support. There’s even a cameo from Megan herself if you look closely, but where does the couple stand in their relationship?

In a recent Instagram post that at first seemed to be about a hair change, MGK showed us snippets of what his life has been like of late. The dad of one had also taken a hiatus from social media for a few weeks, but after he and Fox were confirmed to have reunited , he started posting again. Among these was a recent look at him restyling his hair and supporting Megan Fox, who also briefly can be seen a few photos in.

Did you miss her? In the thread, the actor and musician shared a look at the Sports Illustrated cover sitting out on the table. He seems to be admiring it, as his pant legs are in view in the corner. However, Megan Fox is also in the picture, wearing the outfit she wore to the official release for the issue. You can see her sheer dress, as well as the pink nails and rings she rocked to the event.

We already knew MGK had shown up to support Fox at her SI event. Though the two were not spotted together on the red carpet, they were photographed spending time together later in the night. The magazine nod is just further evidence the couple is still working on their relationship after a tumultuous last couple of months.

The Full Timeline Rundown: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly: From Meet Cute To Engagement And Some Pesky Cheating Allegations

Their romance had been a bit of a whirlwind up until the point of the cheating rumors, with them going on Covid picnic dates early on and later celebrating their love by working together on movies like Good Mourning and, outside of work, even drinking each others’ blood . Machine Gun Kelly ultimately popped the question under a banyan tree , and the two remained engaged until the social media brouhaha happened.

So, Are Megan Fox And MGK Still Engaged?

It’s unclear where the two stand exactly. At recent events, including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition after party at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida this month, Megan Fox was not sporting an engagement ring, but that is not unusual for the actress. Even before the couple was having problems, she regularly attended events without a ring.

In fact, back in May of 2022, MGK wished Fox a happy birthday and debuted the matching tattoos they had both gotten on their ring fingers. The tattoos were of similar voodoo dolls and for the most part even prior to the cheating accusations Fox was only sporting the tattoo on her ring finger. You can see the evidence, below. On the left is a pic pre-split from the Grammy Awards in February of 2023 and on the right is a look at her hand at the recent Swimsuit Edition part.

(Image credit: (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit))