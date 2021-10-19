Oh Wow, Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Only Just Now Finalized The Details Of Their Divorce

Megan Fox has been very public in her new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Like, really public . And yet, it turns out that all the while she was still dealing with the legal wrangling of divorce. That is all behind her now as Fox and ex Brian Austin Green have now reached a final settlement. They are officially divorced.

The split between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green was announced in May of 2020, though paperwork to make the split legal wasn’t filed until last November . By that metric it took less than a year to go through the system, which is pretty good, all things considered. Still, considering that the split was announced much earlier one would have thought they would have been through all this by now. E! reports that the judgement was filed on October 15.

It’s not that unusual for people to move on with their lives emotionally while still technically being tied to the old one legally. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie still aren’t through with their courtroom battles. Neither are Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan . In both those cases, while the couples are legally separated and some have started new relationships, there are various unsettled issues preventing the divorce from being finalized.

The overall fast judgement was likely due to the fact that there was no prenuptial agreement, and thus the pair just made an even split of assets more or less down the middle. There was also no battle over custody. Fox had requested joint legal custody of the couple’s three kids , so there was probably little to fight over there, on an issue that is frequently a major sticking point in divorce proceedings.

That’s been the case in the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, where child custody was one of the major issues that the two sides were unable to agree on. It’s unknown if Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox had a winery they needed to fight over.

Both Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have started new relationships since announcing the split. While Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been grabbing most of the headlines, Green has been seeing Sharna Burgess of Dancing with the Stars fame.

But now that the divorce is officially complete, both members of this ex-couple can move forward in their new relationships. The pair will always be connected to some degree, they have three kids between them, but now they can hopefully find happiness elsewhere.

One assumes both Green and Fox will be celebrating their new status with their new significant others. In the case of Megan Fox that will probably mean some very public celebrating, as she and Machine Gun Kelly haven’t exactly been subtle.