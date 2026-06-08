Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Met When She Was 17. He Said She ‘Relentlessly Pursued’ Him

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been in the news again recently, with their relationship allegedly hitting a rough patch. And, with all the drama that has befallen the couple over the past few years, it’s easy to forget that MGK isn’t the only guy Fox is co-parenting with. The Jennifer’s Body star shares three children with Brian Austin Green from a 15-year relationship, and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor got candid about how she “relentlessly pursued” him in the beginning.

Brian Austin Green first met Megan Fox on the set of Hope & Faith, which filmed in New York, in 2004, and the actress apparently took quite a liking to him, Green told Deon Cole on the Funny Knowing You podcast. However, Green was 30 years old at the time, and he said he firmly shut down her advances — at least until her birthday passed. He recalled:

Megan was 17 at the time, and I was like, ‘Nope, not a chance.’ And she just fucking relentlessly pursued me. And, at the point when she was 18, she was like, ‘I'm moving back to Los Angeles. The show's done.’ And I was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go. Here it is.’

Brian Austin Green seemed to know that with Megan Fox being of legal age and him just getting out of a serious relationship that there was no stopping the attraction between them. It turns out she was exactly what he needed at the time. Green continued:

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So I had just come out of a two-year relationship that my oldest son was born out of, and that was a really hard relationship. So Megan was a breath of fresh air. She was, like, fun and laughing all the time and easygoing. And I was like, ‘Man, this is exactly what I need at this point in my life.’ I had no intention of it being a serious relationship, but I've always been like a serial monogamist. I love being in relationships. I love it. I hate being single. I hate dating. I hate the whole thing.

The two were together for 15 years, the actor said — married for 10 — and Brian Austin Green has said he thinks jumping into a serious relationship and becoming a stepmother to his toddler when she was so young eventually became “overwhelming” for Megan Fox. The couple officially split in 2020, with the divorce being finalized the next year.

Brian Austin Green is now engaged to Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and has only good things to say about Megan Fox. When it comes to Machine Gun Kelly, though, that may be a different story.

The actor said on the podcast that he’s only met MGK in person once; however, the two seemed to have beef last year, as Brian Austin Green shared an angry DM he’d supposedly gotten from MGK, who was apparently upset with Green’s interest in his and Megan Fox’s daughter’s birth. The Desperate Housewives actor also had some strong words for Machine Gun Kelly after the rapper and Fox broke up in late 2024.

It sounds like Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have had a passionate connection from the beginning (and since Fox was quite young), so it’s not surprising that some of that exists still, even if they’re no longer together.