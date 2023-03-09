Michael B. Jordan, Chris Pratt And More Celebrated International Women’s Day This Week With Sweet Posts For Partners And Co-Stars

There’s something so inspirational about seeing women supporting women — it’s one of the reasons Jamie Lee Curtis’ reaction to co-star Michelle Yeoh’s Golden Globes win went viral earlier this year. So it’s no surprise that on International Women’s Day, plenty of women showed support for their peers, while sharing their own poignant stories. It’s also nice when men show their appreciation on the March 8 holiday, as actors like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have in the past, and celebrities including Michael B. Jordan and Chris Pratt were among those who celebrated this year with sweet posts lifting up the women in their lives.

Michael B. Jordan took to Twitter with a sweet message for Tessa Thompson and Mila Davis-Kent, who played his wife and daughter in the recently released Creed III:

on international women’s day i want to uplift and celebrate two phenomenal women in my life—mila and tessa. i see you, i uphold your achievements, i recognize the challenges you face, and i support your rights. i love you both #WomansDay #InternationalWomansDay pic.twitter.com/E8lzJT5vCGMarch 8, 2023 See more

Clearly the two actors have formed a strong bond, playing a couple in their movies together, with Michael B. Jordan expressing such love for his on-screen family. The Westworld actress said she learned even more about Jordan when he made his directorial debut in Creed III, joking that they never argued about anything except her fashion choices. You can see more from Tessa Thompson, Jordan and their other co-stars in their interviews with CinemaBlend .

Chris Pratt also found plenty of women in his life to pay homage to, sharing multiple photos on Instagram :

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star shared some throwback pictures of his mom and sister, while congratulating his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and his in-laws for their Changemaker award.

There’s no doubt Chris Pratt has some strong women around him, and also in that corner would be David Beckham. Because if anybody knows a thing or two about girl power, it’s the Spice Girls, including his wife, Posh Spice herself, Victoria Beckham. He also offered some pics from his younger days, as he celebrated his wife, their daughter and the other women in his life on Instagram :

LL Cool J went in a slightly different direction, and rather than acknowledging the women in his family for International Women’s Day, he posted several images from a collage to Twitter that honored female hip-hop artists of yesterday and today:

I appreciate you ladies. Thank you for all you do to elevate our culture. Happy International Women’s day. 💪🏾🥂 pic.twitter.com/jd1w3gHYOzMarch 8, 2023 See more

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino seems to understand the importance of the women in his life — especially since his wife Lauren gave birth to a baby girl back in January. “The Situation” shared a couple of posts to his Instagram Stories that honored both his Jersey Shore Family Vacation “sisters” and his wife and daughter, Mia Bella:

There’s no doubt Lenny Kravitz has some strong women in his life, and his daughter Zoë Kravitz has credited him and Lisa Bonet for helping her navigate her own career. However, for International Women’s Day, the Shotgun Wedding actor took a moment to honor his grandmother, saying on Twitter :

Without the love, strength, guidance, and nurturing spirit of my grandmother Bessie Roker, I would not be. I salute her and all woman today and everyday. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/BpiXD32lGUMarch 8, 2023 See more