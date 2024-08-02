Michael B. Jordan On Loving Ironing, Being Pals With Black Panther's Ryan Coogler And Working Out For Creed

Michael B. Jordan is one of Hollywood’s hottest young actors and following his debut behind the camera on Creed III, he’s also becoming a successful director. One may certainly wonder how he has time for anything in his personal life considering how much work he does. It seems that involves getting up early to get everything done, including his ironing.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Michael B. Jordan reveals that he wakes up at 5:30 every morning, which I do during the week. But I first need to drink coffee, which Jordan apparently doesn’t touch. What he does do is find ways to relax and center himself through daily tasks, and his friends, like Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Why Michael B. Jordan Loves Ironing

I for one am waiting for the day that I can buy some sort of robot that will take care of all the daily chores for me, but Michael B. Jordan apparently loves to do stuff like cook and iron his clothes. He finds ironing specifically to be very soothing and other tasks that most of us don’t love help him clear his head. Jordan says…

I love ironing. Ironing is something that is very soothing to me. And I love driving. Driving helps me clear my mind. Cooking is something that I find peace at. I love cooking for people—it’s a universal love language. You can not speak the same language, be from a different country, but the food is good. You sit around that table and share a meal and know exactly what the other person’s feeling.

Getting cooked a meal by Michael B. Jordan is something a lot of people would probably love, and it turns out that Jordan himself would probably love to do it for them. As a lover of food, though not cooking, I get that. One person who Jordan has probably cooked for on more than one occasion is his frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler.

Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler Are As Close As They Seem

Considering how frequently Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have worked together, it’s quite obvious that the pair get each other on a professional level. However, Jordan confirms that the relationship between the two isn’t simply about work. They are good friends, perhaps best friends, something the Fruitvale Station star says would have been the case even if they had meant under other circumstances. He said…

Yeah, I really do. We talk about this often: If Ryan and I grew up in the same city and went to the same school, we’d have been best friends. There’s a bond and a brotherhood there that I’m proud of.

The two are far from done working together. Back in January, it was announced that the two would be working together again. Coogler will direct Jordan, but the details of the film itself, beyond that it is a "supernatural thriller" are being kept under wraps.

Michael B. Jordan Stays Fit, But Creed Is A “Whole Other Level”

Another film project that fans may be wondering about is a new entry in the Creed franchise. While a fourth film has not yet been officially announced, Jordan has said he wants to do more with the character and he has been keeping in good physical shape, though he admits the workouts he does daily are nothing compares to what he has to do to be ready for Creed. Jordan explained…

The Creed movies are a whole other level of discipline from my daily routine, where I don’t have a physical goal. It’s overall just maintenance, wanting to feel good and strong and healthy.

There are several high-profile upcoming Michael B. Jordan movies on the way. In addition to his next collaboration with Ryan Coogler, he’ll lead the cast of I Am Legend 2. And if all the work gets too stressful, he can always do some ironing.