House Of The Dragon’s Paddy Considine Can’t Stop Reposting Memes About Season 2, Including One A+ Comparison To Shrek

Paddy Considine’s beloved King Viserys might be dead, but he’s certainly not forgotten. Not only has his character been mentioned many times in Season 2 of House of the Dragon , but he also appeared as one of Daemon’s ghosts in the latest episode. However, I think my favorite way the lovely HOTD cast member has stayed involved with the show is by posting memes about it, and he’s back at it again with a fantastic Shrek comparison.

A few weeks ago, Considine posted a meme about Viserys’ Lego city when Aegon smashed it in an episode, and that was hysterical. Then, he was back on his A-game the day before Episode 6 aired, as he reposted a Reel that compared House of the Dragon to the animated film Shrek (yes, you read that correctly). Check it out:

In the video, which is embedded below, you can see it compare Alicent to Fiona – which is perfect considering the copious amount of green they both wear and their red hair. They also show dragons flying by castles, parallels between awkward Targaryen family meals and dinners with Fiona’s family, and of course it is all to the score of “Funkytown:”

My personal favorite moments are the lowkey 1:1 comparison of Donkey on Dragon and Rhaenys on Meleys in Season 1, the dying king frog and Viserys, and of course, the notion that Aegon is a lot like Lord Farquaad.

It’s always been clear to me that Paddy Considine has a fantastic sense of humor, but seeing him locked in on the meme culture surrounding House of the Dragon makes it even better.

We’ve spoken at length about the memes surrounding HOTD. From people reacting to Daemon’s sex scene last week to comparing Otto Hightower to Kris Jenner , they’ve been fabulous. However, my favorite ones have always been the Shrek comparisons, which have been happening since the Game of Thrones days (as BuzzFeed wrote about in 2015). They’re weirdly on point, and it’s honestly wild that the show shares so many similar visuals and archetypes with the film despite being completely tonally different.

What makes Considine’s acknowledgment of the Shrek memes even better is the fact that this felt like the soft-launch of his guest star role in Episode 6 of Season 2. Considering Milly Alcock returned as Young Rhaenyra to haunt Daemon earlier in the season, I figured it was only a matter of time before Viserys showed up to plague his brother’s visions. So, it was incredible when he finally made his appearance. The memes leading into all this were truly the cherry on top.

Hopefully, as House of the Dragon rolls into the last two episodes of its sophomore season, Paddy Considine will remain active on social media. Seeing him interact with fans and repost their memes is so fun. Plus, while King Viserys may be dead on the show, the actor who plays him is still connected to it in many ways, including this silly one.

If the Viserys actor posts more funny memes about the Game of Thrones prequel or appears in House of the Dragon again, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, brace yourself for more war, as the final two episodes of HOTD will air on Sunday, July 26 and August 2 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.