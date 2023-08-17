Michael Oher's Own Post-Blind Side Book Seemingly Contradicts The Extortion Claims He Made This Week Against The Tuohys

Prior to this week, no one could have expected the 2009 drama The Blind Side to once again be making headlines. But that’s exactly what’s happened after the movie’s subject Michael Oher claimed that he was never adopted by the Tuohy family, and was in fact exploited by them. Although Oher’s own post- Blind Side book seemingly contradicts the extortion claims he made this week about that family. Let’s break it all down.

The allegations Oher made about the Tuohys quickly went viral this week, and has impacted the actors who starred in the movie. Sean Tuohy denied ever exploiting the professional football player, although his statement didn’t address the claim that he was never adopted. But TMZ combed through a copy of Oher’s book I Beat The Odds, where he seemingly stood in contrast to his claims. One excerpt reads:

It kind of felt like a formality, as I'd been a part of the family for more than a year at that point. Since I was already over the age of eighteen and considered an adult by the state of Tennessee, Sean and Leigh Anne would be named as my 'legal conservators’.

Now this is another fold to the ongoing story. Per his own book, it seems like Michael Oher was too old to be legally adopted at the time, although he became an official part of the Tuohy family as Sean and Leigh Anne became his conservators. And since he seemingly knew about this arrangement and even wrote about it in his book, it may contradict his most recent allegations.

As previously mentioned, there have been a ton of conversations about The Blind Side since Oher’s allegations came to light. This is no doubt because the movie was such a huge hit (see CinemaBlend’s review here), even earning Sandra Bullock an Academy award . Although the Gravity actress has surprisingly been getting some backlash herself, with some corners of the internet wanting Bullock to give her Oscar back . Perhaps those calls will quiet given this latest reporting by TMZ. Only time will tell.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

No actual lawsuit has been filed between Michale Oher and the Tuohys, so it remains to be seen if the families work out their dispute privately. But given the statements made by both parties, smart money says fans are going to be paying attention to how things shake out. Sandra Bullock hasn’t commented on the drama, although she’s already in a difficult time given the recent death of her partner Bryan Randall .