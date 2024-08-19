Mila Kunis Is Back In Her First Live Action Role Since That '90s Show, And I’m Pumped Michael Keaton Is Also Involved

When Mila Kunis returned as her iconic character Jackie in That ‘90s Show , it was a cameo That ‘70s Show fans have been anticipating seeing since the sitcom’s final episode back in 2006. While it was disappointing that Jackie didn’t return for the spinoff series' second season , Kunis will be returning to the big screen in her first live-action role since her memorable cameo and I’m incredibly pumped that Michael Keaton is involved.

We saw Mila Kunis in That ‘90s Show hilariously yelling at her on-and-off husband Kelso just like when the two went out as teenagers in That ‘70s Show. Even though we got that bit of nostalgia last year and we still hear her voicing Meg Griffin in one of the best animated shows Family Guy, we’d still like to see her talent shine in live-action form. Well, our wish has come true as she’s got her first live-action role in the comedy film Goodrich. And I’m excited to announce that Michael Keaton will be involved in sharing the screen with her too!

Based on the trailer, Goodrich stars Michael Keaton as an art dealer who asks his adult daughter to help him raise his nine-year-old twins after his second wife heads to a 90-day rehab. As the two characters seemingly have a complex relationship with each other to begin with, it’ll be exciting to see the chemistry between the two leads share love, laughter, and tears along their journey of reconnection.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The last time that we saw Mila Kunis get a starring role in a movie was Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive . That mystery thriller had the Bad Moms actress play the very dark role of a New Yorker who appears to have it all until her involvement in a crime documentary exposes the truth of a shocking moment that happened when she was a teenager at a private school. With dark roles like Luckiest Girl Alive, the sobriety and recovery film Four Good Days, and the Darren Aronofsky flick Black Swan, Goodrich appears to be the perfect role for Kunis for her big screen return in seeing a blend of comedy and drama come out of her performance.

Just when you felt pumped knowing Mila Kunis would light up the big screen again, it’s like icing on the cake that Michael Keaton is involved too. While the veteran actor has already had a prolific acting career with his best movies from the ‘80s and ‘90s like Batman, Mr. Mom, and Jackie Brown, his great roles just continue to keep growing. He blew audiences away with his Oscar-nominated performance in Birdman and has recently revived his memorable roles by wearing Batman’s costume again in The Flash and making Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with Tim Burton . Goodrich can allow audiences to see Keaton’s lovable charm he’s brought to audiences for decades in some feel-good family fun.

Mila Kunis’ cameo in That ‘90s Show may have been her recent on-screen appearance, but it won’t be her last as she gets to co-star with Michael Keaton in Goodrich. I’m super pumped that not only will we see Kunis’ big screen return, but that The Founder actor will be there to share the screen with her as they bring their powerful chemistry to the highly anticipated film. You have the chance to see the 2024 movie release in theaters on October 18th.