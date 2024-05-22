Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Aren’t Returning For That ‘90s Show Season 2, But Another That ‘70s Show Alum Is Set To Appear Way More Often

When That ‘90s Show premiered to Netflix subscribers in January 2023, it was packed with That ‘70s Show alums beyond Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising Red and Kitty Foreman, respectively, as series regulars. This included Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis cameoing at the end of the first episode, as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart got back together and were revealed as the parents of Mace Coronel’s Jay. Alas, Kunis has said it’s unlikely she and Kutcher will appear on That ‘90s Show again, but word’s come in Don Stark, one of of their fellow That ‘70s Show co-stars, is going to get way more screen time in Season 2.

We’re Getting A Lot More Of Don Stark As Bob Pinciotti

After guest-starring in one episode of That ‘90s Show Season 1, Stark, who plays Bob Pinciotti, is set to have a “heavy recurring role” in Season 2, per Deadline. Bob is, of course, the father of Laura Prepon’s Donna, which, like Red, also makes him the grandfather Donna and Eric Foreman’s daughter Leia, played by Callie Haverda. According to the outlet, Bob will return to town to reconnect with Kitty and Red, though it’s unclear if that means he’s moving back to Point Place or just around for an extended stay. Stark was on That ‘70s Show’s main cast for the entirety of its run, and his other credits include Star Trek: First Contact, Spider-Man: The Animated Series and John Carter.

It’s also worth noting that when it comes to the actors who made up the younger cast of That ‘70s Show, Prepon is reportedly the only one of them who will appear in That ‘90s Show Season 2. Meaning, in addition to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ absence, we also shouldn’t expect to see Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama back respectively as Eric and Fez. Then there’s Danny Masterson, who didn’t appear in Season 1 and won’t ever reprise Hyde since he’s been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

How Bob Was Used In That ’90s Show Season 1

Don Stark’s sole appearance in That ‘90s Show Season 1 was in the episode “The Birthday Girl,” when he returned to Point Place to celebrate Leia’s 15th birthday after having moved to Florida. Bob gave his granddaughter a karaoke machine, so Red and Kitty tried to one-up him during the party. Despite the brief rivalry, Bob was his normal jovial self with his fellow grandparents, even bringing them a bag of Florida oranges… which he used as a pillow on the flight to Wisconsin, but hey, it’s the thought that counts.

Hopefully with Bob confirmed for more episode in That ‘90s Show Season 2, that’ll mean we’ll see him share screen time with Donna again, as Laura Prepon was absent from “My Birthday Girl.” In addition to these two, the Netflix show’s sophomore season will also feature the return of Seth Green’s character Mitch Miller, who recurred in That ‘70s Show Seasons 5 and 6 as an annoying classmate of the gang’s.

The first half of That '90s Show Season 2 will premiere on June 27, and the second half will follow on October 24.