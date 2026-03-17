Milo Manheim Is Giving Full Red Carpet Smoulder, And Now I'm Even More Pumped For Tangled Live Action

As a long-time fan of Milo Manheim, when he was picked to be Flynn Rider in the live-action Tangled, I knew they made the right choice. However, in the months since that casting announcement, which also included news that Teagan Croft would play Rapunzel , the School Spirits star has proven time and time again why he’s the perfect fit for Flynn. He did it again at The Oscars too, as he went into full-on smoulder mode on the red carpet.

Now, while Manheim has been known to smoulder for his photos, he really brought out the expression when he did the Glambot for E! News at the 2026 Oscars . Doing a full spin, taking off his sunglasses and ending with the look Flynn Rider is so well known for, the actor really killed his red carpet moment, take a look:

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I’m sorry, is that Milo Manheim, or am I watching Tangled with my Disney+ subscription ? Because I sincerely think the spirit of Flynn Rider took over the actor in this moment.

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Fans were quick to point that out too, because the comments of this post were flooded with Flynn-inspired reactions. I can’t say I blame them for going straight to Tangled in these comments either, because Manheim is clearly ready to put the smoulder on at any given moment. Anyway, here are some of the highlights from the fans’ reactions to this iconic video:

He's ready for Flynn -_.dhqpt

Thank you Disney for giving us this Flynn -emilypgg

Omg the facee🤣😭He’s so ready for Flynn -x.ox.o.lauren

He knows exactly what he’s doing, gonna be the perfect Flynn/Eugene -k.impossible._

As a Tangled superfan... YEP THIS WORKS -ellaimperialofficiel

He’s gonna be SUCH AN AMAZING Flynn!! My kids and I cannot wait! 🍳🦎 -lauracoblog

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They’re so right, it feels like the Zombies actor was born to be Flynn Rider. In fact, long before he was officially cast, he spoke about the potential to play the Tangled character , making it feel like he manifested this.

He also explained that he’s been “ doing the smoulder [his] whole life ” to Lina Naranjo, and quipped that he’s been practicing what he wants to do for Flynn’s look in the mirror.

Read More About Milo Manheim’s Love For Tangled (Image credit: From left to right: Photo Credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+ and Disney) Milo Manheim Sweetly Told Me Which Tangled Moment He's Most Excited To Recreate

That’s not the only thing Manheim is working on in prep for Tangled, though. He has promised to do Flynn Rider justice , and he’s said that he’s already learning how to ride a horse , hold his breath underwater, rock climb and more to make sure he's more than ready to play the beloved charming thief.

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Truly, his passion for the role is palpable, and his smoulder is already on point. So, I sincerely cannot wait to see him in full costume and galavanting around the kingdom as Flynn Rider.

Now, speaking of that kingdom, as I mentioned, Teagan Croft will be galavanting through it with him as our leading lady, Rapunzel. Alongside them, after lots of speculation and cryptic answers, Kathryn Hahn was finally confirmed to be playing Mother Gothel .

All around, I’m so stoked for this movie. The casting feels perfect, the source material is so fun, and the hype surrounding it all is infectious. So, yes, when Milo Manheim showed up at the Oscars and pulled a smoulder out like the one above, my excitement for this upcoming live-action adaptation skyrocketed.