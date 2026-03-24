School Spirits Season 4 Is Happening, But Now I Have A Milo Manheim-Related Concern

Not long after it wrapped on the 2026 TV schedule , School Spirits got picked up for a fourth season. That means, we’ll get to return to the school with the ghosts and continue solving the mysteries of Split River. However, while a lot of the cast is celebrating this wonderful news, and I am too, I’m also thinking about Milo Manheim and the role he’ll play in whatever is coming next.

(Image credit: Paramount_+)

School Spirits Got Renewed For Season 4

Considering all the mysteries we were left with at the end of Season 3, thank goodness we’ll be able to use our Paramount+ subscription once again to stream Season 4! Between Wally, Dawn, Janet and Maddie’s dad being stuck in that forest called “the ley lines,” the ghost boundary seemingly being smashed at the school, and the reveal that Maddie’s mom is possessed by Van Heidt, we’ve been left on a wild cliffhanger. Thankfully, we will get answers, though, seeing as the show posted the following video about what’s to come:

As it was explained that Paramount wanted the cast and crew to “go back and do a fourth,” you can see Peyton List (Maddie), Sarah Yarkin (Rhonda), Miles Elliot (Yuri), Kiara Pichardo (Nicole), Spencer MacPherson (Xavier), Nick Pugliese (Charley), Rainbow Wedell (Claire) and Josh Zuckerman (Mr. Martin) reacting to the news. Notably, Kristian Ventura (Simon), Ci Hang Ma (Quinn) and Milo Manheim (Wally) were not there.

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Obviously, coordinating a Zoom call with that many folks is probably really hard. So, it’s not too concerning that people were missing. However, my gears did start to turn as co-creator Nate Trinrud said:

I think agents are starting to figure out what’s happening. We found out literally like a day ago. So, very exciting stuff. Lots to figure out.

They certainly do have lots to figure out, especially since one of their stars is also preparing to play a major Disney character in a very big movie.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes School Spirits, which was just renewed for a fourth season!

(Image credit: Paramount+)

How Involved Will Milo Manheim Be In School Spirits Season 4?

That big Disney movie I’m talking about is the live-action Tangled. Right around the time Season 3 of School Spirits premiered, it was announced that Milo Manheim would be playing Flynn Rider in this new adaptation of the beloved Disney movie.

Read More About Milo Manheim (Image credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+ and Disney) Milo Manheim Sweetly Told Me Which Tangled Moment He's Most Excited To Recreate

Already, the actor has been preparing to play the character by practicing his smoulder and learning how to ride a horse and rock climb. However, at the moment, we have no updates about when production might start and when the film could be released. Considering that all three main characters have been cast, though, I’d hope that they’d start filming sooner rather than later.

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So, knowing that this movie is coming down the pipe for Manheim, it makes me wonder how involved he’ll be in School Spirits. Will the two productions overlap? Will he be a guest star on the Paramount+ show instead of a regular? Or can they film one project before the other, so the actor can stay heavily involved in School Spirits while making Tangled?

I’m a bit concerned that they might take the guest star route. Much like Season 2 ending with Wally being by his door , Season 3’s end made me nervous about how involved the football player would be moving forward. Think about it, he’s kind of stranded, and he’s with a group of ghosts who are played by actors who are not in every episode of the show. So, the story is in a place where it could logically move forward without him being as present as he has been.

However, I do not want that! Wally is my favorite character, and his relationship with Maddie is central to School Spirits. So, here’s hoping that this concern can be put to rest, and show how we’re able to live in a world where Milo Manheim can continue to play Wally Clark while also going on an exciting new adventure as Flynn Rider.