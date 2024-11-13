Months After Glen Powell Admitted He And Sydney Sweeney Played Into Affair Rumors While Promoting Anyone But You, He Shared An Honest Take: 'I Don't Think It's Duplicitous'
Glen Powell doesn't apologize for playing into his "affair" with Sydney Sweeney.
2023’s Anyone But You was a surprise rom-com hit in an era when rom-coms aren’t exactly at their most popular. The movie did big box office despite a pretty terrible response from critics. That was largely attributed to the popularity and chemistry of the two leads, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. The couple looked so good together, and seemed so friendly on the movie's press tour, that it was actually rumored Powell and Sweeney were having an affair.
Eventually, it would turn out that there was no affair, and Powell would later admit that the pair did play into the affair rumor as a way of promoting Anyone But You. The reason they looked so friendly is simply that they're really good friends. Not everybody was happy to hear that, suggesting that such things are an underhanded way to boost a movie’s promotion, but Powell doesn’t think so. To him, it’s all part of the show. He recently told Vanity Fair…
This may be news to some, but sometimes when celebrities get together, it’s business, not pleasure. While it’s usually not talked about openly that “spontaneous” events like Glen Powell and Luke Combs drinking beer on stage are actually planned promotional events, most people know that they are. But just because they’re planned, doesn’t mean they’re fake.
Powell says he had a blast on stage with Combs. It’s potentially the sort of thing the two could have done on their own, but in this particular case, it was part of a press tour. The same thing goes for his relationship with Sydney Sweeney. He may not be having an affair with her, but the idea of that only works because the two are close in real life. Powell said…
Glen Powell has compared his relationship with Sydney Sweeney to that of George Clooney and Julia Roberts and other rom-com partners who have done multiple films together. Perhaps we’ll see them together again. If we do, I suppose they’ll have to find a new way to get people extra excited.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.