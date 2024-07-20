Glen Powell And The Cast Of Twisters Went On Stage To Shotgun Beer With Luke Combs, And The Internet Can't Get Over It

Tyler Owens once said: “if you feel it, chase it,” and Luke Combs once sang “the night’s still young, so what you say we shotgun one.” It felt like the cast of Twisters was living out those exhilarating statements as they took the stage at Combs' concert to shotgun beer with him. Yep, you read that right, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos took the stage at the country singer’s show to celebrate their project on the 2024 movie schedule , and the internet can’t get over it.

As Twisters works to live up to its behemoth box office expectations, and fans start to see the action-packed sequel to Twister that’s getting great reviews , the cast spent their night at the Luke Combs concert in MetLife Stadium right outside New York City. The country’s singer song “ Ain't No Love In Oklahoma ” is prominently featured on the film’s soundtrack, so it tracks that they attended his show, and did this:

It’s worth noting that the way these guys were brought out on stage was quite entertaining. Combs song “1, 2 Many” is about partying hard and drinking beer, and that’s what the cast came out to do, and the internet got a real kick out of it.

Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn - 1, 2 Many - YouTube Watch On

Powell, Edgar-Jones and Ramos all had a beer in their hand, and when the break in the song came, they shotgunned them with Luke Combs. Now, the moment is going viral, as the TikTok above has over 1 million views, and commenters can't get over it as they commented things like:

THE DAISY EDGAR JONES ?!? Shot gunning?!? Love a queen -abi

These side quests from the Twisters cast IS FANTASTIC -Viviana Razo

Love that Daisy is getting the full American experience 😂. This movie was fun. Lots of suspense/action and the cast was great!!! -Clairee Belcher

I cannot believe this happened I was freaking out!! -Serena

Glen is my Roman empires fr -kara wilson

this crossover is everything i needed and more -emily maya

On top of that, there were a lot of fun posts on X about this whole thing. This person, for example, got a kick out of Powell taking Edgar-Jones' beer for her, posting:

dainty british girl and texas frat boy…sounds like a rom-com waiting to be written 😌😌😌 https://t.co/9sTaVQRmP3July 20, 2024

Along with being on stage for “1, 2 Many,” the crew also saw Combs perform “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” and they were spotted jamming out to it on the big screen:

All around, this is another creative feather in this cast’s cap when it comes to the Twisters press tour. Earlier this week, we saw Glen Powell trying to do the weather report on the Today Show. At one of their premieres, Tom Cruise showed up and was “bugging out” over the film. Plus, overall, the ensemble (and Powell’s dog Brisket) have been taking red carpets and interviews by storm.

Critics were quick to note that Twisters is another hit for Glen Powell, and that seems to be proving very true. So, it felt fitting that the cast celebrated the movie's success, and did a bit of promo, by attending a Luke Combs concert.

To see what all the hype is about, you can catch Twisters in theaters now. To listen to both “1, 2 Many” – the song they used to shotgun beer with Luke Combs – as well as the soundtrack for the legacy sequel, you can stream them wherever you get your music.