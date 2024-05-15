Mortal Kombat 2 Has A Release Date, Now Give Me Some Bloody Footage ASAP

The Mortal Kombat reboot movie might not have had a massively successful box office due to a global pandemic and released straight to streaming , but it was super successful on Max. It makes all the sense in the world that one of the best video game adaptations in recent years was given a sequel in reasonably short order following the release of the first flick. MK fans are one step closer to the new entry in the franchise, as principal photography has officially wrapped up, and the movie has an official release date. It’s high time the Elder Gods blessed us with seriously bloody footage!

Warner Bros. is determined to rectify the previous release's distribution strategy with the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 . This time, they are setting their sights on a theatrical release, ensuring that fans of the franchise can fully immerse themselves in every bone-crunching and blood-spurting moment in spectacular IMAX detail. Mark your calendars because, according to a report from Variety , MK 2 is headed to a theater near you on October 24, 2025!

This sequel, penned by Jeremy Slater—who garnered attention for his work on Disney Plus's Marvel TV series Moon Knight—promises to deepen the lore and expand the universe established in the 2021 reboot when it releases in 2025. Returning director Simon McQuoid, whose debut with the franchise received accolades for its authentic portrayal of the video game's intense combat and character dynamics, is set to steer the next installment. The ensemble cast includes new and returning talent, such as Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, and Joe Taslim, ensuring a blend of familiar faces and fresh blood.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Filming for Mortal Kombat 2 wrapped up in January 2024, concluding a production journey that began in June 2023. Producer Todd Garner initially shared the news of the production's start on Twitter (now X) . However, a strike led to a temporary filming halt, as Variety reported. The production quickly resumed after the strike ended. By January, actor Martyn Ford announced on Instagram that filming had concluded, celebrating with a wrap party for the cast and crew. Karl Urban, who joins the sequel as Johnny Cage , also marked the occasion with a celebratory post on his Instagram.

Although the project started nearly two years ago, fans have not seen any footage from the movie. Given that Mortal Kombat 2 is not scheduled for the 2024 movie schedule but will be released in late 2025, it’s understandable why no footage has yet been released. However, fans like myself of the famously gory and brutally intense fighting series eagerly await a sneak peek.

This old-school MK fan wants to see many things in the sequel , like an actual tournament this time around, especially considering the ending of the first Mortal Kombat hinted that the titular tournament was coming. But honestly, I’m just jazzed. We are confirmed to be getting more of a focus on mainstay characters like Urban’s Cage. So, the wait for some blood-soaked footage will likely be well worth it.

October 2025 is a bit of a wait, so if you want to get your Kombat fix, the 2021 flick is available to stream with a Max subscription .