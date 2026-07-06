Himesh Patel Wildly Got Texted By Another Watson Actor When He Was Playing The Character In Enola Holmes

Netflix puts out a ton of original content, both movie and TV projects. Those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to Enola Holmes 3 with actors like Himesh Patel returning alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The 35 year-old actor is only the latest performer to portray Dr. Watson on the screen, and it turns out he got the thumbs up from another former Watson while filming on horseback.

Enola Holmes has been trending on Netflix since its release, so clearly the franchise has staying power. As you can see in the video above, I spoke with the Enola Holmes 3 cast ahead of its release. When I asked Patel about the other version of Dr. Watson from popular media, he revealed the wild conversation he had with Martin Freeman while filming the threequel. In his words:

Martin and I have gotten to know each other over the last couple years, and he happened to text me when I was on horseback in Malta. And I was like, 'Well, I just happen to be, Martin, currently dressed as Watson, so I hope I'm not soiling the legacy.' He said, 'don't worry about that. I'm sure you do a great job.' So let's see. Hopefully he'll text me if you watches this movie.

How funny is that? These two Watsons seem to be good buddies, and Martin Freeman gave Himesh Patel some encouraging words while he was literally on horseback filming the third Enola Holmes movie. We'll just have to wait and see if Freeman ends up watching the threequel, and if he appreciates this very different take on his signature role.

Fans are still wondering about Sherlock Season 5, even all these years later. So it would make sense if Patel was inspired by Martin Freeman's performance when crafting his take on Dr. Watson. But in our conversation, the Emmy-nominated actor explained how he approached the beloved character, saying:

I mean, not that I was referencing them or, or turning to them whilst I was building this version of Watson, but I've loved the recent versions. Jude Law was fantastic. I loved Martin Freeman's version in, in the TV show. I think, you know, especially being a TV show, what they could do with the arc of that character and, and um, you know, I mean, Martin's one of my favorite actors, so yeah. It was brilliant.

While he didn't try to emulate his predecessors, it's clear that Himesh Patel has respect for the Watsons that came before him. Especially Martin Freeman, who was able to really flesh out his version of the Doctor during his four seasons starring in Sherlock. Luckily they seemingly have a good relationship, and there's therefore no competition.

Enola Holmes 3 is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. The movie left the door open for yet another sequel, so we'll have to wait and see if the streaming juggernaut confirms another movie is coming.