Movies And TV Shows Like Dune And How To Watch Them

In 2021, Denis Villeneuve released one of the best sci-fi movies of all time with Dune, his massive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark novel of the same name. Three years later, the second part of the expansive saga about Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) conquering his fear, surviving the unforgiving desert planet of Arrakis, and fulfilling his destiny is out in the wild with the long-awaited Dune: Part Two .

If you’re a fan of the first film and have either seen the sequel (or at least plan on watching it soon), there’s a good chance you’re looking for other movies and TV shows to watch that deal with similar topics, settings, or themes. If that’s the case, you’ve come to right place, because we’ve put together a list of sci-fi stories, historical epics, and all-time great TV shows that should do the trick while holding out for a possible Dune: Part 3 .

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Before Denis Villeneuve turned his attention to the Dune franchise, he breathed new life into another great sci-fi property with Blade Runner 2049. Picking up years after Ridley Scott’s 1982 masterpiece, this rich cinematic experience set in a near-future technicolor dreamland (or nightmare, depending on who you ask) was something you had to see to believe. Its story following Officer K (Ryan Gosling) as he unearths a nearly forgotten secret is the stuff of wonder and feels very much at home with Dune.

Rent/Buy Blade Runner 2049 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Any of the Mad Max movies are a good option for Dune fans, but the film that fits in the most in this case is the franchise’s second chapter. Subtitled The Road Warrior, George Miller’s 1982 dystopian film follows Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson) as he becomes the reluctant (and out of place) leader of a peaceful group of nomads who’ve become the target of the charming, violent, and diabolical Lord Humungus (Kjell Nilsson). Deserts, tribes with unique cultures, heroes rising to the occasion, it’s all here.

Rent/Buy Mad Max 2 on Amazon.

(Image credit: MGM)

Stargate (1994)

If you are a fan of epic sci-fi stories about groups of people becoming trapped on a desert alien planet then Roland Emmerich’s Stargate is going to do the trick. Much like Dune, this 1994 adventure film introduces otherworldly beings, dastardly villains, and unlikely heroes who must rise to the occasion, learning something about themselves and the universe around them in the process.

Stream Stargate on Pluto TV.

Stream Stargate on Tubi.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Expanse (2015 - 2022)

Futuristic settings, space travel, the colonization of planets, and the uncovering of far-reaching conspiracies that could spell disaster for the galaxy are just a few of the similarities shared by both Dune and the long-running sci-fi series, The Expanse. If you’re a fan of the sci-fi genre in general, this series, which is based on James. S.A. Corey’s novel of the same name, is going to be something you won’t want to miss.

Stream The Expanse on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars (1977 - Present)

This is probably a given, but Star Wars is the perfect option for fans of Dune. Both properties have rich lore, obsessive fanbases, and tell enchanting stories about fulfilling one’s destiny. Few film franchises capture the hero’s journey better than these beloved films, and the various trilogies in the galaxy far, far away do a masterful job of showing what happens to once-noble characters who became obsessed with power, revenge, and complete control.

Stream the various Star Wars movies and shows on Disney+.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)

One of the best biopics of all time , Lawrence of Arabia, recounts the life of British archaeologist and army officer T.E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole) as he finds himself leading a group of rebels on an epic journey across the Arabian desert after going against his superior’s orders. This cinematic masterpiece is epic in both scope and scale, and offers a lot for fans of Dune, even though it’s far from being a sci-fi film.

Stream Lawrence of Arabia on Tubi.

Rent/Buy Lawrence of Arabia on Amazon.

Buy Lawrence of Arabia on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Game Of Thrones (2011 - 2019)

Okay, Game of Thrones may not be the first thing that comes to mind when discussing TV shows for Dune fans, but this is honestly one of the best options. The political in-fighting, the wars between houses with claims to the throne, and intense battle sequences are just some of the similarities between the two properties, but they don’t stop there.

Stream Game of Thrones on Max.

Buy Game of Thrones on Amazon.

Buy Game of Thrones on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Game Of Thrones $14.88 at Amazon

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Planet Of The Apes (1968)

What do Dune and Planet of the Apes have in common besides both being based on iconic sci-fi novels? Well, for starters, both tell incredible fish-out-of-water stories about strong characters finding themselves in strange lands where they’re forced to prove themselves. There’s also the whole rebellion aspect of the movies, as well as great lore that continues to be explored by fans all these years later.

Stream Planet of the Apes on Starz.

Rent/Buy Planet of the Apes on Amazon.

(Image credit: Apple/Skydance Productions)

Foundation (2021 - Present)

The Apple TV+ original series , Foundation, follows a group of exiles as they try to save the Galactic Empire from utter destruction by taking an unlikely and dangerous course. Inspired by Issac Asimov’s novel of the same name, the series is full of epic space travel, alien lands, and a massive scope that is impressive to say the least.

Stream Foundation on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Arrival (2016)

Arguably Denis Villeneuve’s best movie , Arrival is a technical, visual, and emotional masterpiece that was more than deserving of all the praise it has received since its 2016 release. Starring Amy Adams, the movie follows a team of scientists trying to communicate with new extraterrestrial visitors before the world’s military leaders can do what they do best: blow everything up.

Stream Arrival on Paramount+.

Rent/Buy Arrival on Amazon.

Buy Arrival on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Toei Company)

Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind (1987)

One of Hayao Miyazaki’s first feature films, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind very much feels like the anime version of Dune, both in its setting and story. Released in 1984, this animated epic follows Nausicaä (Sumi Shimamoto), a young princess who can communicate with various lifeforms on her ravaged and dying planet as she attempts to prevent a formidable kingdom from using a powerful weapon that could make life for everyone much, much worse.

Stream Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind on Max.

Rent/Buy Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Matrix (1999)

There are a plethora of similarities between Dune and The Matrix, all of which make this 1999 sci-fi flick a must-watch for fans of Denis Villeneuve’s epic, if they haven’t already seen it. Both of these movies center on characters deemed to be “The One,” both argue the dangers of unchecked technology, and both touch on rebellion. Most of all, both of these movies are so much fun to watch.

Stream The Matrix on Max.

Rent/Buy The Matrix on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Previous Dune Adaptations

If you’re a fan of Villenuve’s masterpiece, then you should definitely watch David Lynch’s 1984 Dune, as well as the incredible documentary film, Jodorowsky’s Dune, which detailed all the work the Chilean-French filmmaker put into his ill-fated adaptation that never came to fruition in the 1970s. There’s also a 2000 miniseries titled Frank Herbert’s Dune, but it isn’t currently available to stream or purchase.

Stream Dune on Max.

Rent/Buy Dune (1984) on Amazon.

Rent/Buy Jodorowsky’s Dune on Amazon.