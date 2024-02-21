When Will Dune 3 Hit Theaters? Denis Villeneuve’s Recent Comments Have Me A Little Concerned

Dune: Part 2 is upon us, but is still yet to hit theaters until March. The long-awaited sequel faced delays due to the Hollywood strikes, and the hype is real for the sci-fi follow-up film. Despite the movie not being released yet, yammerings about a possible Dune 3 continue to happen. Director Denis Villenueve has long expressed a desire to make a third film within the Dune universe, as the source material has six books within the series from original author Frank Herbert. This has hyped up fans and gotten many excited for the Dune franchise to continue. However, recent comments by the filmmaker have given these fans a reason to be concerned.

In a recent interview with Collider, the Arrival director opened up about what’s in store for Dune: Part 2, as well as his future franchise plans. Villenueve still has an invested interest in continuing on with the franchise, even if it's just for Dune 3. However, his desire for perfection is ingrained in him. The filmmaker explained that he would want to get the third script right before cementing his plans for Dune 3 and any other future installments within this universe. He said:

Now that there’s a Part Two , I just want to make sure that if we do Dune: Messiah , that we have the best screenplay on the table. And for that, I want to take the time to do it. And I think it would be healthy that I don’t go back necessarily in the desert right away, that I make a little detour, maybe. But honestly, I don’t know what my future is right now, which I love because I worked the past six years nonstop. It’s a blessing, but I need that. It would be nice to make sure that if we do Dune: Messiah , I want to make the best movie ever, so I want to just take my time.

It makes sense that the director would want a complete vision before moving forward with Dune: Messiah, which seems would be the intended direction for the third film. In addition, the Dune movies are a colossal undertaking, with long shooting days, big casts and set pieces, as well as an abundance of post-production work. Making two of these films in a row is intense, and committing to a third film before the second has even been released is a big ask.

With all of these factors considered, fans may need to continue holding their breath for a third Dune film. The studio still needs to see how well Dune: Part 2 performs at the box office before committing to another film, and the director doesn’t have an established timeline if Warner Bros. decides to move forward with another entry. The desire is there, but there is a lot to be considered when undertaking a third massive, dense blockbuster within a small time span. This may be disappointing, but at least the creative minds are treating each project with careful consideration.

Even though these comments by Villeneuve may be discouraging, he is definitely not closing the door on the threequel. The screenwriter revealed previously that the end of Dune: Part 2 deliberately leaves a door open for Dune: Messiah , and the director still seems to have a passion for the source material and the world. A Dune trilogy is the dream for the Sicario filmmaker , and it still can happen, even if it is further down the road than we may have wanted. Hopefully if Dune: Part 2 performs well and the studio signs off on Villenueve’s vision for Dune: Messiah, the director could be convinced to get Dune 3 up and running sooner rather than later.